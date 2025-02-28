Michael Strahan makes case for iconic movie role: ‘I’m here’

Michael Strahan made his case to become the leading man in an iconic role and franchise.

The football legend enjoys appearing on screens as co-anchor of Good Morning America and an analyst on Fox NFL Sunday.

Strahan also hosts the revived game show The $100,000 Pyramid on ABC.

He previously starred in the short-lived 2009 sitcom Brothers and had roles in several movies, including Charlie’s Angels and Magic Mike XXL.

However, he has not fully explored his ability to act in movies or ongoing series for streaming and television.

That could change with his latest pitch to Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, as Strahan discussed the role of James Bond with him.

Michael says he’s ready to play 007

Like his co-star Robin Roberts is committed to soul line dancing with a fan, Strahan seems committed to becoming the next James Bond.

He mentioned to Jassy that Amazon acquired the franchise featuring the iconic agent, 007.

Their reportedly expensive acquisition arrived after actor Daniel Craig officially retired from the role in 2021, with his last movie as the character, No Time to Die.

While speaking with Jassy, Strahan said he wanted to ask Alexa who the next James Bond should be but had some thoughts about the role. Jassy asked him who he thought should play James Bond.

“You’re looking at him,” he replied, as Jassy laughed.

Strahan told him, “That’s why I didn’t ask Alexa.”

“That’s why you asked me. I don’t know the answer to that,” Jassy told him.

Jassy said there hadn’t been a decision yet on how to move forward with the Bond franchise.

“I’m here,” Strahan told him.

“You’re available, and you’re interested,” Jassy said, with Strahan agreeing with “all those things.”

Alexa and others reacted to Strahan’s pitch

While Strahan didn’t audition in that clip during his sit-down with Jassy, it seemed he had the support of some individuals and a vote from Amazon Alexa.

“@michaelstrahan is an international man of mystery, after all!” Alexa commented.

Others said, “I’d support Strahan as bond ! Mike is awesome!” and “Love this! Yes, Michael Strahan!!!!”

Pic credit: @michaelstrahan/Instagram

However, not everyone was on board or believed Strahan was serious about the role.

“Y’all know this is a joke huh? He’s just interviewing the guy,” a commenter said.

“The only correct answer is Idris Elba!!” another commenter wrote.

Elba previously said he felt “super complimented” about others wanting him to play the character, but some of the detractors made him disinterested.

“Those that weren’t happy about the idea made the whole thing disgusting and off-putting because it became about race. It became about nonsense, and I got the brunt of it,” Elba said on the Smartless podcast in 2023.

Other popular fan picks for the Bond role have included Henry Cavill and Jason Statham. As of this writing, no reports indicate any actor is attached to the role.

While Strahan might not become 007, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the GMA star land a more minor role in a project from the Bond franchise after his conversation with Jassy.