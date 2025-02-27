Robin Roberts fans say she’s ‘having too much fun’ during ‘refreshing’ GMA segment

Robin Roberts absolutely owned an on-air performance that occurred during Good Morning America.

The GMA anchor, joined by co-anchor Michael Strahan and meteorologist Sam Champion, delivered a fun dance after a group of the show’s guests encouraged it.

Sam introduced a segment celebrating Black History Month near the close of Thursday’s show.

“Our celebration is to get everybody moving,” he said with Kenny J and soul line dancers on-screen.

Robin presented the story about the dance style, a Black community staple that blends fancy footwork with R&B and hip-hop.

She called it a “guaranteed party starter” featured in ABC’s hit sitcom Abbott Elementary and said people of all ages can participate.

Robin, Michael, and Sam showed off their Boots on the Ground dance moves

Dance instructor Kenny J, who has been teaching soul line dancing since 2003, joined GMA with a dance group to discuss and demonstrate the dance.

He called soul line dancing a “best kept secret,” representing the culture.

The Library of Congress is documenting and preserving the dance’s cultural and historic significance with numerous videos, photos, and step sheets.

“Anybody and everybody can do it,” Kenny J said, pointing at Michael, Robin, and Sam, saying, “You can do it. You can do it, and you can do it.”

“I love bringing people together, from all walks of life,” he said, explaining why he’s taught the dance for decades.

Kenny J showed how to perform the Boots on the Ground dance. Michael and Robin were ready for it. During a momentary pause, Michael performed solo, impressing his co-stars and others in the studio with his fancy footwork.

Later, Kenny J pointed to Robin across the room and said, “Snap it!”

The camera panned over as Robin got into the performance and owned it, snapping her fan with a serious look.

The video below shows the GMA stars having fun with the dance, along with Kenny J and his group.

Fans loved Robin’s ‘committed’ GMA performance

Many Robin and Good Morning America fans commented about her showing those serious soul line dancing moves on TV.

“Robin!!! Couldn’t wait to snap that fan,” a commenter wrote.

Another wrote, “LOVE IT!!! Go head Michael! And Robin’s facial expression??? The Best! She’s committed to that fan!”

Others wrote, “Robin standing on BIG BUSINESS with that fan!” and “Y’all are having too much fun!”

“So refreshing, considering all the bad energy we’ve all been facing these days,” an individual commented.

GMA fans cheer for Robin. Pic credit: @goodmorningamerica/Instagram

Speaking of performances, Robin also teased her upcoming Countdown to the Oscars special, which premieres on Friday night. It features interviews and behind-the-scenes segments ahead of the 97th Academy Awards ceremony.

GMA presented a portion of Robin’s interview with actress Cynthia Erivo, who was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress for her role as Elphaba in Wicked.

During their chat, Robin discussed Cynthia’s performance in the movie, mentioning in part of the interview that she was “in tears.”

Countdown to the Oscars with Robin Roberts premieres Friday, February 28, at 8/7c on ABC.