Michael Strahan surprises couple during GMA wedding

Michael Strahan helped a couple tie the knot on Valentine’s Day and presented them with several big surprises.

The Good Morning America star recently endured slight controversy after some sports fans criticized his Super Bowl pre-game segment.

However, his return to ABC included a stellar week, capped off with a boyfriend surprising his girlfriend with an in-studio proposal, followed by a beautiful wedding.

Strahan’s co-star, Sam Champion, stopped the couple on the street and asked them to come into GMA’s studio because they needed extra people for their audience.

From there, the groom proposed to his bride-to-be in front of a Valentine’s Day backdrop, and after she agreed to marry, Sam whisked them away to prepare for their big ceremony.

That surprised the bride, as she had initially thought they would do a photoshoot.

She was soon preparing for her wedding day, which included a beautiful dress, flowers, her groom looking dapper, and a Valentine’s Day-themed set.

However, Strahan had a few other surprises for the couple before and after their ceremony.

Strahan had several surprises for the couple’s wedding

“You know it’s not a wedding without your family and friends here,” Michael Strahan told the bride and groom on GMA.

“So, everyone, come on in!” Strahan said as the couple’s family and friends entered to see the special occasion.

“Really?” the bride said as she began covering her mouth and crying as a large group of cheering individuals entered the studio.

“Your family is so excited for you, as we all are,” Strahan told them.

GMA presented a video story about Daniel and Chaseedaw’s love story, narrated by Strahan. They were both from Boston, Massachusetts, but met in Los Angeles, California, as musicians in 2022.

Friends and family in the video report said they weren’t surprised that the two became close and fell in love. Strahan indicated that the duo merged their sounds to create a band called Black From Home to make music together.

“Although they weren’t originally looking for love in each other, they found their person,” Strahan said.

After presenting their love story, Champion officiated a GMA wedding where they became husband and wife.

The surprises didn’t end there, as Strahan presented the couple with another big reveal.

“You are going to the Cayman Islands,” he informed them as a big honeymoon getaway.

A GMA crew member handed the bridge and groom an oversized postcard that said, “Greetings from the Cayman Islands.”

Along with all of that, Strahan’s co-star, Rebecca Jarvis, surprised everyone by announcing singer Montell Jordan was there to sing for the couple’s special day.

Fans reacted to a ‘fantastic’ and ‘beautiful’ GMA wedding

Fans flooded the comment sections for GMA’s social media uploads featuring the couple’s wedding.

“What a WONDERFUL MOMENT! Congratulations to the loving couple. We wish them all of the best as they continue their lives together!” a commenter wrote.

“This was sooooo beautiful and GMA did a fantastic job with another,” another posted.

Another commenter wrote, “Congratulations to the happy couple on good morning America.”

“Good morning America this was a awesome blessing,” an individual commented.

GMA fans celebrate the couple. Pic credit: @gma/YouTube

In addition to helping with the beautiful wedding, Strahan had several other highlights during his week back at GMA.

They included learning about a surprising Valentine’s Day hotspot from The Roots’ Questlove and Strahan’s “priceless” random thought he shared with co-stars after a report discussing chocolate candy prices.