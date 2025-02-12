Robin Roberts calls out Michael Strahan after his random remark: ‘Don’t say it’

Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan continue to have fun with their jokes and jabs at one another during Good Morning America.

A recent GMA episode featured Robin calling out Michael after he shared a random thought with his co-stars during live television.

The latest remarks came days after some sports fans criticized his pre-Super Bowl behavior.

That was because the former New York Giants star showed his support for the Philadelphia Eagles, a rival NFL team, during Fox’s coverage of Super Bowl Sunday.

A few days later, Wednesday’s GMA featured a report from Rebecca Jarvis about the rising prices of coffee and chocolate.

Following Rebecca’s report, Michael shared his thoughts with his co-stars, much to their amusement.

Michael shared a ‘priceless’ remark during a random GMA exchange

With Valentine’s Day approaching, many seek the right gifts for their friends and loved ones. Robin introduced Rebecca’s story about the spike in coffee and chocolate prices, calling it “Some not-so-sweet news.”

Rebecca said a shortage in coffee beans is part of the issue, which could drive higher prices. In addition, coffee beans are grown in relatively few places, and the weather could also impact prices later this year.

She indicated that chocolate prices were also rising ahead of Valentine’s Day but suggested people could save money by buying from their grocery or drug stores. Rebecca also joked about waiting to celebrate Valentine’s Day on February 15.

“You know what’s going through my mind… I’m already chocolate and I’m the same price,” he said, smirking as he leaned back in his chair.

Others in the studio immediately laughed, and Robin told Michael what she thought about it.

“You looked over at me and I knew that’s what you were thinking,” Robin said, adding, “and I was like, ‘Don’t do it. Don’t say it.'”

Michael claimed he had to say it, and Rebecca called him “price-less.”

George Stephanopoulos was also at the desk during that exchange, simply staring at Michael and smiling.

“Thanks for sharing,” he said, chuckling after listening to everyone’s remarks.

Michael has been dating Kayla Quick for many years, and she’s become a significant part of his and his twin daughter’s lives.

That included her being supportive of his daughter, Isabella Strahan, throughout her cancer battle, including surgeries and chemotherapy.

Robin’s wife made a recent public appearance with her for a talk show

As Monsters and Critics reported, Robin appeared on her friend Sherri Shepherd’s talk show, Sherri.

During the show, Sherri mentioned that they’d attended Gayle King’s surprise birthday party and showed a photo of Robin with her wife, Amber Laign, on the screen.

Sherri also said hello to Amber as the camera showed her sitting in the audience for the studio-filmed episode.

“Had a great time visiting my friend @sherrieshepherd this week on the @sherrishowtv. My sister, her grandson and Sweet Amber joined me!” Robin said in a caption for an Instagram carousel post.

At one point, Robin also discussed how she and Amber live apart several days every week due to their work schedules.

Robin works at GMA and lives in New York City during part of the week, while Amber lives in Robin’s Connecticut home. Viewers don’t always see Robin on GMA on Fridays, as she likely gets to reunite with Amber.

The GMA star said the living situation isn’t ideal for all couples, though, as “not everyone can do it.”

Robin also mentioned a positive aspect of being apart for her and Amber: It helps them maintain their identities, and they are more excited to see one another when they finally reunite.

Robin and Amber will most likely reunite for something special for Valentine’s Day. As of this report, it’s unknown if Robin will celebrate the occasion on Thursday with her wife or another day.