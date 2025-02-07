Robin Roberts addresses unique living situation with wife: ‘Not everybody can do this’

Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts and her wife have what many couples might consider an unorthodox living situation.

She and massage therapist Amber Laign began dating in 2005 but kept their same-sex relationship private for a while.

In 2013, the GMA star revealed her same-sex relationship publicly, and 10 years later, she and Amber officially married.

While Amber generally stays private, Robin sometimes shares social media photos and videos that include her wife.

Recently, she tagged along to watch from the audience as Robin appeared on Sherri Shepherd’s talk show.

While on the show, Sherri asked Robin about her and Amber living apart from each other.

Robin explained her and her wife’s unique living situation

After Sherri gave a shout-out to Robin’s wife in the audience, she mentioned how Robin and Amber live apart.

“Now this is what- Y’all live apart during the week,” Sherri said.

“Someone said, ‘What?!'” Robin said, reacting to an audience member’s remark she heard.

“Not everybody can do this,” she added, pointing a finger towards the audience.

Robin explained that because she works “early, early, early hours” at GMA, they live in separate homes for “only three days out of the week.”

“It’s working for us,” Robin said after mentioning they’ve been together 20 years.

She said she doesn’t recommend it for all couples, inferring some people might not be able to resist the temptations of a random hookup or cheating on their partner.

In late January, GMA presented a report about the growing trend of couples who live apart, with Robin commenting on it during the morning program.

Robin revealed her wife slept through a surprising moment

During Sherri, Robin elaborated on why she believes her and Amber’s living situation works for them.

“It’s about trust and love,” Robin said before joking, “But also, it’s kind of nice…She would say the same thing!”

According to Robin, a significant benefit is that it allows them to keep their identities, and they are extra excited when they see each other.

Robin mentioned that she and Amber have different interests. Robin is a major sports fan, whereas Amber enjoys other shows. She called it a “trade-off” for them to watch each other’s programs.

However, one thing Amber didn’t watch with Robin was the Australian Open Women’s Tournament finals, as Madison Keys achieved her first Grand Slam win. Robin was wide awake for it at around “3 a.m.” on the weekend and said she was yelling pretty loud during the exciting match.

She said Amber asked her who won the next day, and Robin was surprised that she hadn’t heard her screaming. That’s because her wife was sound asleep.

During a previous GMA interview with Keys, Robin joked that she’d probably upset her neighbors due to her excitement and loud cheering for the tennis star.

Thankfully, Robin had the benefit of her wife being a heavy sleeper so as not to disrupt her while they were staying in the same home.