Robin Roberts shares why she and wife Amber Laign are living apart from each other

Robin Roberts indicated it’s “not by choice” that she and her wife, Amber Laign, live apart.

The Good Morning America star married Amber in 2023 in a beautiful wedding held in the backyard of Robin’s Connecticut home.

Since marrying, the couple frequently travels together, with Robin occasionally disappearing from GMA for a vacation.

She indicated that Key West, Florida, was amongst their favorite spots to visit, as they took several trips there over the past few years.

Robin also calls upon her “Sweet Amber” when presenting her morning message and prayer to social media followers and fans.

Although they dated for many years and married several years ago, the couple lives apart, which is part of a growing trend recently presented in a GMA story.

Robin shares why she and Amber live apart

GMA’s Eva Pilgrim presented a story about couples living in “fully committed relationships” who were “living separately intentionally.” The report also mentioned celebrities who live apart from their significant others.

“He has his own life. I have my own life. When I go to see him, I love to see him. When it’s time to leave, ‘Bye-bye. See ya soon,'” former The Talk host Sheryl Lee Ralph said about her relationship in the segment.

According to the report, it’s a growing trend with millions of Americans living apart from their spouses. There are also many videos about “living apart together,” which receive millions of views online.

It can also help make the time couples have together “more special” as their time together isn’t taken for granted.

“It’s not for everyone,” Robin Roberts shared after Eva’s report, adding, “You know Amber and I [live apart], not by choice, because of the work schedule. There’s a lot of trust there, and there’s some people from my past I would not have done this with.”

“But she’s the one,” Robin told her co-stars, including Lara Spencer and George Stephanopoulos.

“Ending on a positive note,” George said, with Robin joking, “Wow! Are we still on?”

Robin and Amber kept their relationship mostly private and married after dating for many years

As mentioned, Robin and Amber tied the knot in 2023, but they had slightly put off the marriage decision.

“I’m hesitating because I haven’t said it out loud yet…I’m saying ‘yes’ to marriage. We’re getting married this year,” Robin previously announced on GMA.

“It was something we had talked about but we had put it off, [Laign] became ill but…it is saying yes to that next chapter,” she shared.

In February 2022, Robin shared with followers that Amber was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“She had surgery last month and this morning will begin chemotherapy. Thankfully, the prognosis is good,” she said.

Good morning…a very personal message on this #ThankfulThursday 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/tnUI6pGGSY — Robin Roberts (@RobinRoberts) February 24, 2022

According to People, Amber completed her cancer treatment in July 2022, and Robin proudly celebrated the occasion.

“Completing radiation, a very important phase of her treatment! We both thank you for all your well wishes and prayers. Proud of her and all fellow Thrivers for your grit and grace during a challenging time,” Robin said in a caption on her social media post.

The GMA star previously faced her own breast cancer battle in 2007 and underwent surgery that same year. She completed eight chemotherapy treatments by January 2008.

She revealed that she and Amber had met on a blind date in 2005 and continued dating. Previously, Robin shared that Amber didn’t like the spotlight much, but according to People, she publicly acknowledged her relationship with Amber for the first time in 2013.

They mostly kept their relationship private over the years, but Robin opened up about Amber’s love and support in her 2014 memoir Everybody’s Got Something.

“She lovingly stood with me through the death of my beloved dad, Hurricane Katrina destroying my hometown of Pass Christian, Mississippi, and my battle with breast cancer,” she said in an ABC News excerpt from the book.

Despite living apart, it still works just fine for Robin and Amber, as well as many other couples, as it can strengthen some relationships after time and space apart.