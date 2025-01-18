Robin Roberts appears in GMA unaired footage and bloopers, including forgetful moment

Good Morning America shared some aired and unaired footage featuring Robin Roberts and her co-stars in fun or awkward moments on the show.

Among them were Robin and Michael Strahan reuniting with Keke Palmer, George Stephanopoulos seeming ready to walk off-set, and Ginger Zee admiring her birthday cake.

The cameras also caught Robin experiencing some forgetfulness before she interviewed a guest.

That guest was also Robin’s longtime friend, Anne Marie Anderson, who the GMA star said had known her since her days at ESPN.

During the highlight reel of the GMA crew’s bloopers and hijinx, Robin looked around to figure out which camera she needed to look at.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

“You think I’d know by now which camera,” Robin said, with her friend asking, “You want me to produce?”

She pointed her to the correct camera during the fun behind-the-scenes moment.

Robin called Anderson one of her ‘oldest friends’

Anderson, a three-time Emmy-winning broadcaster, appeared on GMA to discuss Cultivating Audacity, the title of her book, which is on sale. Robin called her “one of my oldest, dearest friends.”

“Am I your oldest friend?” Anderson asked after Robin’s introduction.

“No, no, no. We go back a long way. We go back to ESPN and we shared a lot of career firsts together,” Robin said.

Anderson said they’d known one another for 35 years. She recalled when Robin “started blowing up” during her earlier career and called it “the sweetest thing” that Robin didn’t realize.

“We just wanted to work and make great television and had a lot of fun all over the world as a result. It was great,” Anderson said, regarding her and Robin’s previous time together.

Robin remembered the excitement and confusion after receiving a two-word email from Peter Jennings saying, “Good effort.”

Robin and Anderson are ‘each other’s front row people’

The GMA star admitted she used to be “fearful,” and that’s what Anderson talks about in her new book.

Anderson spoke about having “front-row people” in your life when taking risks, and Robin admitted they were front-row people for one another.

On her Instagram, Robin shared several throwback photos of her and Anderson when younger.

“We’ve been each other’s front row people for many years…working together back in the day at ESPN. So proud of how she took a leap of faith to pursue her dream,” Robin wrote in part of her caption.

Robin began her career at ESPN in 1990 as a sportscaster. Five years later, she joined Good Morning America as a featured reporter. However, she continued to contribute to both networks.

Anderson was previously a production assistant and associate producer at ESPN, working on popular shows, including SportsCenter and Outside the Lines.

She also worked as a bureau producer for SportsCenter, first in Los Angeles and later in San Francisco.

While she also appeared on camera or as a play-by-play announcer for ESPN and other networks, her production contributions to SportsCenter earned her three National Emmy awards.

Anderson has since become a sought-after keynote speaker and author. In addition, she continues to cover NCAA volleyball, including the recent tournament with coverage on ESPN2.

Robin has become a full-time anchor on GMA. Her sports-related stories and interviews sometimes appear on ESPN or during games televised on ABC.

In addition, the recognizable GMA star has published several books and hosts the award-nominated series Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts on Disney+.

Even though Robin spends more time with ABC’s GMA now, she and Anderson remain friends and essential “front-row people” in each other’s lives.