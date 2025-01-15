Michael Strahan and Keke Palmer reunite on GMA as fans say they ‘miss them together’

Michael Strahan and Keke Palmer reunited on Good Morning America, and fans couldn’t help but reminisce about their former show.

Ahead of her appearance, Robin Roberts teased Michael about GMA’s special guest, referring to Keke as Michael’s “girl.”

Upon Keke’s arrival at the GMA studio, the former co-stars shared a warm greeting and embraced.

“What’s up, redhead?” Michael said, as Keke called him, “My guy.”

Robin also embraced the former ABC star and shared some kind words with her as she praised her success.

“I’m so proud of you. So proud of you,” Robin whispered to Keke during the unaired footage.

Keke and Michael were ‘in sync’ during fun moments on GMA

The former daytime talk show co-hosts did something called the marching challenge during Keke’s GMA appearance. It involves standing in a small square created with blue tape on the floor, wearing a blindfold, and marching in place.

The objective is to stay within the square’s boundaries, which is likely more challenging for some than others. Michael mentioned his big feet might be a disadvantage for him, while for Keke, it might have been her wearing high heels.

“I feel like we’re both perfect,” Michael commented during the challenge, before saying, “No, you’re moving.”

After 45-plus seconds, they got to remove their blindfolds. Both looked at the ground and behind them, realizing they were over a foot ahead of the squares.

“That’s insane!” Keke yelled as Michael added, “At least we’re in sync!”

While Keke enjoyed seeing her former co-star and friend Robin, she was also there as part of the ongoing promotion for her new movie.

“She is back at her old stomping grounds,” Robin said after she, Michael, George Stephanopoulos, and Lara Spencer applauded her.

“I know. I miss you guys so much!” she said before the interview.

Robin mentioned Keke’s new movie, One of Them Days, is “hilarious” and praised Keke and co-star SZA’s chemistry.

The two previously appeared on Saturday Night Live when Keke hosted, and SZA performed during the episode.

Keke joked that she and Michael had similar chemistry when they first met. The conversation then shifted to her movie and how Keke is not only a star but also one of its producers.

She revealed she initially began working on the film while still working at ABC, so finishing it has taken this long.

Michael also shared that Keke has two more upcoming movies featuring major stars: Good Fortune, starring Keanu Reeves and Seth Rogan, and The Pickup with Eddie Murphy and Pete Davidson.

“You know what’s the beauty of you, Keke? You are just the same- just full of life [and] spirit, and you bring that spirit everywhere you go. We are so happy for you,” Robin said.

Fans want Keke back on ABC with Michael

Good Morning America shared several Instagram videos from Keke’s moments at GMA. Many fans said they miss seeing Keke with Michael and their third co-host, Sara Haines.

Commenters wrote, “Sara, Strahan & Keke was my show! I miss it!” and “I miss Michael & Keke together!”

“Put Keke back on GMA @abcgma3 @robinrobertsgma @michaelstrahan @gstephanopoulos,” a commenter demanded.

Michael’s been part of multiple daytime talk shows on ABC, including Live with Kelly & Michael, before moving full-time to GMA. He began hosting GMA Good Day with Sara in 2018, with the show renamed Strahan and Sara a year later.

Keke eventually joined as a replacement co-host, filling in for Sara during her maternity leave and for Strahan during his absences. ABC eventually made her a full-time co-host, changing the name to Strahan, Sara and Keke.

When TV networks halted studio programs during the coronavirus pandemic, the ABC show went on hiatus. The network ultimately canceled it in 2020.

All three co-hosts moved on to other entertainment jobs. Michael remains a fixture as one of GMA’s anchors and host of the rebooted $100,000 Pyramid. Sarah is a regular co-host on The View, while Keke hosts NBC’s Password and has other TV and movie work.

While she might be working on big projects with some major Hollywood stars, it seems Keke didn’t forget her friends and how she gained fame and many supportive fans from ABC.