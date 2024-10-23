Here’s why Sara Haines is in hot water on The View

Sara Haines was in the hot seat with Whoopi Goldberg on The View for something that could be considered a silly gesture during this heated political season.

The topics the ladies have been discussing during the hot topic segments have all been heavy political subjects, and sometimes Sara tries to be funny to break things up.

Sara is Whoopi Goldberg’s best friend on The View. She sits next to her and ensures she stays on cue with the show, but recently, she got into trouble with her friend.

As Monsters and Critics have reported, the ladies have been snipping at each other for weeks, such as when Sunny Hostin got mad at Sara during a political rant.

Recently, Sara seemed to be trying to bring some fun to a tricky subject when she was criticized and felt led to apologize for the joke.

Whoopi started the segment by talking about a political candidate who made a crude comment about the late Arnold Palmer, and the ladies, including Sara, all made jokes about it.

Whoopi asks Sara to stop with her gestures during a segment

Whoopi brought up a rude comment that a political candidate made about Arnold Palmer that made the news, but something that Sara did got her in hot water with her friend.

All the ladies on the panel, especially Joy Behar, made jokes about the video that mentioned a specific part of male anatomy.

The whole joke was about the size of a man’s male anatomy, and Sara said, “This whole idea of talking about someone’s penis, that’s an obsession men have. Women do not stand around talking about any size things.”

Joy, skilled at her cheeky responses, even joked, “Speak for yourself!” During the segment, Sara started gesturing with her hands, but Whoopi did not like it.

Sara said that women would be thinking about serious issues. She then continued to gesture with her hands. Whoopi stopped it and said under her breath, “Stop with the hands.” Sara immediately apologized and said, “Oh, sorry.”

Sara finished her thoughts with her hands under the table, “They’re voting on the autonomy of their bodies; they’re voting on smart things.”

Sara seemed to shut it down when she realized it upset Whoopi, and they moved on to the next segment.

Sara has been moonlighting at The View

Sara’s second show, What Would You Do, is playing new episodes on ABC, and she’s excited about what’s coming up.

Sara is excited for everyone to watch the next episode, which features “Stranger Danger.”

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.