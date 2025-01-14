Michael Strahan says he ‘can’t wait’ to reunite with ‘his girl’ on GMA

After a recent on-air tease, Michael Strahan may have piqued the curiosity of many Good Morning America viewers.

Some may have wondered about his co-star’s interesting remarks, which had Strahan sporting a huge grin.

The former New York Giants star has not been married for nearly 20 years but has four children from his previous marriages. He has also dated since then.

On Tuesday, Strahan returned to ABC’s GMA after a day off. He had spent the past weekend working at his other TV gig, covering professional football for FOX.

Co-anchors Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos joined him to present significant stories, helpful information, and pop news.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

During one moment, Roberts gave a teaser about Strahan reuniting with “[his] girl” on GMA, which made him giddy.

Roberts teased Strahan about his reunion with a special GMA guest

On GMA’s Tuesday, January 14 episode, viewers saw an interview with Will Trent star Gina Rodriguez. Another major entertainment star will drop by the studio for an interview on Wednesday.

After GMA returned from a commercial break on Tuesday, Roberts teased her co-star about the special guest.

“Hey, are you ready for this tomorrow?” she said, pointing at Strahan beside her.

Robin Roberts revealed Micheal Strahan’s former co-star will be on GMA. Pic credit: ABC

“Ke-ke! Your girl, Keke Palmer’s gonna be here!” she said as Strahan began smiling.

“I can’t wait,” the Pro Football Hall of Famer replied.

According to Roberts, Palmer will speak about her new movie, One of Them Days, which arrives in theaters on January 17. Palmer stars as the main character, Dreux, alongside singer SZA, who plays Alyssa.

The American buddy comedy film is directed by Lawrence Lamont and written by Syreeta Singleton.

Strahan and Palmer have some history

While Strahan and Palmer never dated, they are former co-stars and great friends. Palmer is known for starring in various TV and movie roles, including the Scream series on MTV and the movie Hustlers with Jennifer Lopez.

Both projects arrived in 2019 when Palmer replaced Strahan during his absences from ABC’s daytime talk show, Strahan and Sara. That show featured Strahan alongside Sara Haines, who Palmer also filled in for when she went on maternity leave.

Eventually, ABC made it a three-host show, renaming it Strahan, Sara and Keke. However, the talk show was shortlived as it ended in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic due to networks shutting down live studio programs.

It later brought Daytime Emmy Award nominations for Palmer and her co-hosts.

Like Strahan, Palmer hasn’t been hurting for work since then. She’s hosted NBC’s game show, Password, since 2022 and has a voice role in The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.

Among her other movies in post-production or filming are Good Fortune, The Pickup, and I Love Boosters.

Based on Strahan’s reaction, he’s excited to see Palmer once again, and who knows what might transpire during their televised moments on GMA.