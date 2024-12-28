Sara Haines shares one of her ‘greatest fears’ and The View fans react

Sara Haines is perhaps The View’s heart and soul, especially because she always tries to be helpful and generous.

Sara is always Whoopi Goldberg’s right hand on The View, helping to keep her on track and moving from segment to segment.

The last time Sara was missing from the show caused a considerable headache backstage with Brian Teta, the executive producer, flying in a fill-in from California.

When Sara isn’t on The View or her other show, What Would You Do?, she posts advice and shares her life on Instagram.

Sometimes, that advice backfires, and as Monsters and Critics reported, fans react negatively, questioning Sara and calling her posts “irritating.”

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Sara’s new Instagram post includes a poem that reveals one of her “greatest fears,” and fans are speaking out again.

Sara shared a video revealing one of her ‘greatest fears’

A popular TikTok video from Josie Balka features a poem with the lines, “People pleaser to my core, but in my constant need to fulfill everyone’s happiness…one of my greatest fears are they are also choosing me and not them.”

The poem describes people choosing Sara without even noticing. One of Sara’s greatest fears is that others will choose her instead of themselves, and she is unaware of this.

The video Sara set the poem to is a lovely photo montage of her going about her workday and spending time with her family. She captioned the post, “I wanna make you a deal…thank you, @josiebalka, for your beautiful words!”

Sara says she wants everyone to choose themselves first and will do the same. That is the bargain she wants to make with everyone.

Fans of The View reacted to Sara’s lovely post

As Sara made her feelings known about one of her “greatest fears” in life, her fans started to share their thoughts on Instagram.

The fans loved what Sara shared on Instagram. One fan said, “Thank you,” and they relate to Sara’s feelings. Another called her a “BEAUTY,” while another said they “felt this” to their core.

After Sara Haines posted on Instagram, fans started to react. Pic credit; @sarahaines/Instagram

Another fan repeated the one in the poem about choosing themselves. One fan chastised Sara by telling her not to overthink, and at 73, “I wasted so much time overthinking.”

Sara Haines’ fans reacted to a post on Instagram. Pic credit; @sarahaines/Instagram

Sara shares precisely what is on her heart, making her a great co-host on The View.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.