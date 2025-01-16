Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan to leave GMA studio after ‘big announcement’ to viewers

Viewers regularly see Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan side-by-side at the Good Morning America desk as main anchors for the show.

However, after a “big announcement,” the duo won’t appear with their co-anchor, George Stephanopoulos.

Strahan delivered the big news during Thursday’s GMA episode, indicating that he and Roberts were departing right after the show.

Roberts is absent on many Fridays, while Strahan is typically absent on Mondays throughout the NFL season to perform his analyst job at Fox NFL Sunday.

However, they may be away from the New York studio where GMA films daily for the foreseeable future.

Viewers will see them both appear for coverage of the devastating wildfires in California.

Strahan gave a ‘big announcement’ which ABC confirmed

On Thursday’s GMA, Michael Strahan said that he, Robin Roberts, and their co-star Ginger Zee would leave the studio immediately “right after the show.”

Starting on Friday, they will participate in coverage of SoCal Strong and fundraising efforts to help those affected by the California wildfires.

Strahan said they are heading into “the disaster zone,” with Roberts praising the ABC News team already working to cover the wildfires.

“It will start with GMA and go all along ABC to World News Tonight,” said the president of ABC News, Almin Karamehmedovic, regarding the upcoming SoCal Strong coverage.

He said that Michael, Robin, and Ginger “will be live from affected areas to report and shed light on the tragedy, but more importantly, to raise funds and call for attention to help people who are the most affected.”

“The fires will change the shape of southern California and the affected area for a long time. It’s a really devastating situation and the tragedy is still unfolding,” Karamehmedovic said, per Variety.

Last week, ABC News’s David Muir, the anchor of World News Tonight, provided coverage from the West Coast as the horrific wildfires continued.

Matt Gutman, chief national correspondent for ABC News, and Kanya Whitworth, an ABC News Live live-streaming anchor, have been covering the fires since last week. They will join Strahan, Roberts, and Zee in continuing coverage.

GMA reported about GoFundMe campaigns for wildfire assistance

According to George Stephanopoulos, there has been an “outpouring of donations” around the country to help those affected by the wildfires. He said some individuals have started GoFundMe campaigns for assistance.

Matt Rivers reported from Pacific Palisades, California, that although many donations have occurred, the “need is [still] so great.”

According to GMA, individuals created over 1,500 GoFundMe pages after the wildfires began, and over $100 million was reportedly raised from the website in the past week.

During GMA’s report, they mentioned that donors have the option to give a monetary tip to GoFundMe or move an on-screen slider down to $0 and not provide a tip.

GoFundMe’s communication director, Leigh Leighman, indicated that the website charges “transactional fees related to running a credit card” for donations: $0.30 plus 2.9% of the donation.

A page on the GoFundMe website features “verified campaigns” for those affected by the wildfires in California.

Although GoFundMe’s website has policies and procedures to prevent fraudulent campaigns, the company also recommends that individuals closely examine any pages for campaigns they’re considering donating to.