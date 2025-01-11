Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes blasted as ‘shameful’ for ‘ridiculous’ remarks about former co-star

Former Good Morning America stars Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes faced the wrath of online critics after sharing their thoughts on a story about a former co-star.

The duo, who have not worked for ABC News since their termination in early 2023, continues to bring fans episodes of their Amy and T.J. Podcast.

While it initially focused on their personal lives and former careers at ABC, they’ve also covered significant news and trending stories.

That recently included a discussion about one of their former colleagues who had been on the scene during the horrific wildfires in California.

ABC News World News Tonight anchor David Muir received much criticism for his wardrobe fix, which involved making his jacket more fitted.

“Some of it’s funny. Some of it’s petty. Some of it’s uncalled for,” Holmes said during the recent podcast’s intro.

Holmes and Robach discussed a ‘trending’ David Muir story

During their January 10 podcast, T.J Holmes said they debated whether to cover the story about Muir’s “choice of jacket and how he was wearing it.” However, they did that with the podcast episode called Does This Fire Make Me Look Fat?

He mentioned that Muir is a former colleague who Amy Robach knew better than he did during their time at ABC News.

Robach described him as a “consummate professional” who often jumps on planes to cover stories, such as the California wildfires. She said he looks to cover the story “in the best way possible.”

Robach said there were extremely heavy winds, so Muir “cinched his jacket as many of us have done in the field.”

Holmes interrupted her to indicate that Muir was getting “ripped” online by critical commenters for using the clothespin for “vanity” while on television.

Robach mentioned that one’s appearance on television is also essential when presenting stories and confessed she’d “100 percent” cinched her jacket before on set. However, Holmes said he never had but had wardrobe people suggest it.

Robach said she doesn’t believe she ever cinched a jacket when “out in the field” and that some might have viewed Muir being “concerned” with how he looks on TV as a “slap in the face” to those who lost homes, loved ones, and belongings in the fires.

Holmes mentioned he could see why that “leaves a bad taste in the mouth” of someone going through what they are in the Los Angeles area. He also said Ozzy Osbourne’s son, Jack Osborne, was among those who criticized Muir online.

Online critics slammed Amy and T.J. over podcast topic

Many individuals online blasted Robach and Holmes for their presentation of the podcast story about Muir. That likely came after individuals saw the podcast episode’s eye-catching title and photo on Instagram without context.

“Do better than this,” a commenter wrote, with another saying, “This is what you’re reporting on? Shameful.”

“Not a very nice thing to say. These people are dealing with immense loss,” a commenter said.

“California is burning and you’re worried about clothespins! Absolutely ridiculous!” a commenter said, with another writing, “Not ok leave Muir alone.”

“Poor taste. Done with this podcast,” a commenter said.

Another wrote, “Wow…did you run out of things to talk about.”

“You @amyandtjpodcast for posts like this, give it more context. The post after this makes the intention clear but still poor timing. Please learn from this,” a commenter suggested.

Robach and Holmes covered the trending David Muir story for over a half hour on the Amy and T.J. Podcast, presenting different angles and perspectives with examples from their previous days of reporting.

Their presentation never seemed to bash their former colleague, although some online critics took it that way from the podcast’s social media posts.

Toward the close, they wrapped things up by commenting about the “historic tragedy” and the role of reporters, camera crews, and others who cover them.

“But, folks out there in California. I mean, we are keeping an eye on it. We’re thinking about you constantly. This is a historic tragedy at this point. And hats

off to all those reporters out there who are in some very dangerous situations,” Holmes said.

“These things can pop up anywhere, so even if it’s not a fire right next to him, they’re still under threat. Always applaud the reporters who put themselves in harm’s way and covering these stories,” he said.