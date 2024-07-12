Amy Robach reveals she spent time in jail for using a fake ID

Former Good Morning America star Amy Robach revealed she carries an arrest record due to an incident when she was younger.

Robach, who previously co-hosted ABC’s GMA3 alongside T.J. Holmes, currently co-hosts the Amy and T.J. Podcast with him. They’ve dated for almost two years.

During their recent podcast episode, she recalled being taken to jail after an officer discovered she had a fake ID in her wallet.

At the time, Robach said she was 20 and had attended a party with some girlfriends. They decided to stay at the party while she drove home alone.

She admitted she’d had several beers earlier in the night but had stopped drinking for several hours before driving home.

However, she mentioned that her first car was a stick shift due to her father’s insistence, which likely contributed to her getting pulled over.

Robach recalls getting pulled over after she attended a party

Robach said her drive home from the party wasn’t far. Since it was just the second day that Robach was driving her stick shift car, she said it might have seemed she was drunk.

“It was about less than a mile. But as you might imagine, it might have looked like I was intoxicated. Because I was driving a stick shift for the second day of my life, and it was jerky,” Robach said.

As she was heading home, Robach shared that a police officer pulled her over in the parking lot of her apartment complex and asked her to take a sobriety test.

“I told him I didn’t have my driver’s license on me because the driver’s license I had was [fake], and I didn’t want him to see the fake ID So he said he would let me go if I could prove that I lived in the apartment complex. So, I opened up my wallet to show him my apartment, and he saw [my] ID,” Robach recalled during the July 10 podcast.

She said she could tell the officer “obviously knew” it was a fake ID, so he took it with him.

Amy said she spent time in jail for having a fake ID

According to Robach, she got arrested two weeks after being pulled over. At the time, she was returning to her parent’s home in Georgia from a dentist appointment, and a sheriff’s deputy was waiting in the apartment driveway to arrest her.

She said she felt that maybe “they didn’t have enough arrests” and had “quotas” to fill, so they decided to arrest her for “tampering [with] a government ID and minor in possession” after she admitted to drinking “two beers earlier in the night.”

Robach said she first went to jail in Gwinnett County and then to Athens Clarke County “to prove they had a quota issue” before being extradicted.

“I got handcuffed and shackled, put into the back of a police car, and then put into another holding cell,” she recalled.

According to the former GMA3 host, her full time behind bars was “nine hours” before her mother bailed her out, and she received “credit for time served.”

Robach said she pleaded “nolo” (no contest), and while she doesn’t have a conviction, she has an arrest record.

The revelation about her brief jail time in her 20s arrived during a podcast episode featuring social media questions their producers gathered for them to answer. An individual asked, “Why did Amy spend a night in prison,” which prompted the story.

Other questions asked during the episode included whether Robach and Holmes get jealous, where they would live besides New York, and if there are any topics they’ll never discuss on the podcast.