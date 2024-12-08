Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes recall ‘difficult day’ with ‘tears’ and ‘fears’ amid podcast anniversary

Amy Robach and T.J. are still going strong with their podcast, allowing them to share their thoughts on love, life, and big stories with their listeners.

They launched Amy and T.J. Podcast with iHeart Radio in December 2023, months after ABC cut ties with the former Good Morning America and GMA3 co-stars.

Their termination came after headlines revealed their romantic relationship outside the show, which ABC News deemed a distraction for the network and GMA3 viewers.

Since their podcast’s debut, it’s grown to include guest interviews and exclusive live events where audience members can ask questions.

The couple, dating before their ABC News termination, is still dating and recently celebrated their podcast’s first anniversary.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

However, they recalled how they felt when first launching the new endeavor, as they mentioned “tears” and “fears” amid a “difficult day” in their lives.

Amy and T.J. recalled ‘tears’ and ‘fears’ with the podcast launch around a ‘difficult day’

During last week’s episode of the Amy and T.J. Podcast, the couple discussed the importance of the date they recorded the episode.

“It is our one-year anniversary for the podcast,” Amy shared at the start of the episode.

T.J. couldn’t believe they were podcasting a year later, mentioning he “couldn’t imagine he would ever have a first anniversary of a podcast.”

Amy remembered December 5, 2023, when “There were tears. There were fears,” and she “was scared and excited all at once.”

@amyandtjpodcast Happy ONE year of the podcast!!❤️Part 1 of the Anniversary episode out now. ♬ original sound – AMY AND TJ

She asked T.J. if he recalled how he felt about the podcast situation a year ago. He mentioned another incident going on in their lives when they were launching the podcast.

“I was frustrated. I was pissed. I was nervous,” he said on the podcast, adding, “That became fear later, but it wasn’t a celebratory day at the time because we learned that there are still forces out there who are after us no matter what we do, and our success and our joy and our happiness and our future is threatening and upsetting to some people.”

T.J. also said some “ugliness” happened in their lives around that date last year, suggesting it was “family stuff” going on.

According to his remarks, he and Amy would “never reveal” what that was to anyone else.

Amy said she had forgotten about that situation and how it “marked so much of the day.”

“I do believe looking back, and we have had plenty of tough days in between, and

we still will have plenty of tough days going forward,” she said.

Amy’s parents discussed how they learned about their daughter’s relationship with T.J.

In June, Amy and T.J. featured Amy’s parents, Mike and Joan Robach, on their podcast. They discussed various topics in that June episode, including how they found out T.J. and Amy were dating and how they processed it all.

According to Amy’s parents, their daughter sent them a text message containing a link to a news article that outed her and T.J.’s previously private relationship.

Her mother explained that she and her husband are “pretty strong Catholics” and took time to pray about the situation and process things.

Amy shared that a day later, her mother sent her an “incredibly thoughtful text,” which helped her “relax” about the entire situation.

Amy’s father said that after seeing Amy T.J.’s “on-camera chemistry,” they knew they “were in sync in a lot of ways.”

Joan Robach also mentioned that Amy had found someone who had improved her life.

“You’re so much more settled,” Amy’s mother said during that podcast episode, adding, “You’re also so much more happy. I mean, you’re just happy. I haven’t seen you happy in quite a while.”

Amy and T.J. were each married twice before. When their relationship was outed, they indicated they were separated from their spouses, Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig, and pursuing divorces.

Amy has two daughters, whom she shares with ex-husband Tim McIntosh. T.J. has two children from previous relationships: a daughter, Brianna, and a son, Jaiden. He also shares a daughter, Sabine, with his ex-wife Fiebig.

T.J. and Amy previously spoke about dealing with “private shame” after their divorces from Fiebig and Shue, respectively.

Amy and T.J. didn’t reveal which family members were part of all the “ugliness” that happened a year ago, but it appears Amy’s parents are fully on board with their relationship in 2024.