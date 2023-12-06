Amy Robach and TJ Holmes’ exes Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig are now dating each other

The launch of Amy Robach and TJ Holmes’ brand new podcast, Amy & T.J., came with plenty of revelations about their lives in the past year.

In the premiere episode, the former GMA3 co-hosts shared their story involving their love for one another and the headline-making affair that resulted in them losing their jobs at ABC.

Among the revelations were Robach seemingly throwing shade at a former ABC colleague and Holmes speaking about his “dark” time amid the drama surrounding their situation.

However, one surprising revelation related to the couple arrived away from their podcast involving their exes.

Based on recent reports, Robach’s ex-husband, Andrew Shue, and Holmes’ ex-wife, Marilee Fiebig, are dating.

As the speculation arrived, Robach and Holmes celebrated the successful launch of their podcast and its milestone achievement.

Former GMA3 co-hosts’ exes are now dating

Just as Robach and Holmes’ new podcast launched, news arrived via Page Six that their exes have been dating for six months.

Based on the publication’s details via multiple sources, Shue, 56, and Fiebig, 46, grew closer due to the shared “traumatic experience” of being cheated on.

“It turned into something else, and they’re connected over their values. It’s bigger than the affair now,” one source said, per Page Six.

“They’re not heartbroken and sad,” said a source of Shue and Fiebig, adding, “Everyone has moved on.”

Shue formerly appeared in the hit drama Melrose Place. He and Robach married in 2010. Shue was previously married to Jennifer Hageney. They share three sons: Nate, Aidan, and Wyatt.

Robach has two daughters from her previous marriage to Tim McIntosh: Ava and Annalise. Based on reports, Shue and Robach separated last year, and they finalized their divorce earlier this year, per OK! Magazine.

Holmes married Atlanta-based attorney Fiebig in 2010, and the couple welcomed a daughter, Sabine, in 2013. Holmes also has two children from previous relationships: daughter Brianna and son Jaiden.

Monsters and Critics reported Holmes and Fiebig finalized their divorce in October.

As of this writing, neither Holmes nor Fiebig had commented publicly about their rumored dating.

Holmes and Robach celebrate their podcast’s success

As news arrived of their exes dating, podcast co-hosts Holmes and Robach were celebrating the Amy & T.J. podcast’s success.

The podcast and Robach shared on their Instagram Stories that it had reached No. 1 among podcasts in just a day, with Anderson Cooper’s All There Is in the No. 2 spot.

Amy Robach shares a screenshot of her and TJ Holmes’ podcast at the No. 1 spot. Pic credit: @ajrobach/Instagram

The couple also shared an intimate screenshot as they posed for a photo lying sideways with Holmes in one direction and Amy in the other. Holmes wore an unbuttoned, crisp white shirt. Robach, wearing a contrasting black top, wrapped her arm around him from behind.

“Thank you all,” text on the bottom of the IG Story slide said with a heart emoji.

TJ Holmes and Amy Robach thanked listeners for their podcast’s early success. Pic credit: @ajrobach/Instagram

The premiere episode of Amy & T.J. is currently available on iHeart, Spotify, and other podcast platforms. It features Holmes, 46, and Robach, 50, diving into their emotional story about their headline-making affair, losing their jobs, and the aftermath.

Based on the podcast’s early success, one has to wonder if they will bring up the topic of their exes dating in the next installment or leave that out of their discussions.