TJ Holmes divorce finalized one year after Amy Robach affair

Former ABC News correspondent and anchor TJ Holmes has finalized the paperwork for his divorce settlement nearly a year after his affair with Amy Robach.

Holmes, 46, and Marilee Fiebig finalized the paperwork this past Wednesday in New York. The couple had been married for 12 years.

A certificate of dissolution was filed in New York County Supreme Court, per US Weekly, while their divorce settlement and proposed judgment were also filed but are currently pending.

As the divorce proceedings were underway, Holmes was seen out and about over the past months with Robach, whom he continued dating after their termination from ABC.

A source told US Weekly two months ago that Holmes and Fiebig were close to reaching a settlement.

The couple shares a 10-year-old daughter, Sabine, while Holmes also has two children from his first marriage to Amy Ferson.

Holmes filed for divorce after his affair was revealed

The first news of Holmes filing for divorce arrived in December 2022, just a month after speculation about his affair with Robach was rampant.

Photos surfaced of them together on various occasions, looking cozy, which furthered the rumors of a relationship.

Robach, 50, and Holmes were co-workers at ABC and co-hosts of GMA3, an afternoon news program, when the affair came to light.

They were also each in marriages at the time, with Holmes married to Fiebig and Robach married to Andrew Shue.

Robach reportedly became legally single this past April. She has two daughters with her first husband, Tim McIntosh, and became a stepmother to Shue’s three sons.

Based on a US report, Robach and Shue are “still in mediation about any property and assets.”

Are TJ Holmes and Amy Robach still dating?

As their previous marriages end, things seem to be still going strong for Holmes and Robach. Following the news of the GMA3 co-host’s affair in late 2022, ABC suspended them and eventually terminated them from the network. The show they co-hosted has moved forward with new co-hosts.

According to the New York Post, the couple’s affair began in March 2022 as they trained together for the New York Marathon. Their relationship has continued toward the end of 2023.

“They’re in a relationship, they’re very happy. They are both broken up from their spouses and they’re two consenting adults — they have the right to do what they want,” a source told Page Six.

As of this writing, it’s unknown what Holmes and Robach will do next regarding their careers. Holmes previously teased a “#newmorningcommute” with an Instagram share, but there have been no reports of a new job for him.

Previous reports suggested that Robach had signed on to appear as a primary host and anchor for a NewsNation show.

However, The Sun reported that sources have refuted the reports of Robach taking a job with the network, and she is “waiting for the right opportunity.”