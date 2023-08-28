Amy Robach and TJ Holmes are Instagram official in first photo share since GMA cheating scandal

Amy Robach and TJ Holmes are still going strong after the former Good Morning America co-hosts affair was exposed last year.

The GMA3 alums have tried to keep a low profile since they were not only fired but blew up their families with their relationship.

TJ and his estranged wife, Marilee Fiebig, are in the midst of divorce proceedings.

Meanwhile, Amy quietly and quickly finalized her divorce from Andrew Shue in March.

Amy and TJ are focused on their relationship now, taking things to a new level today.

Sign up for our newsletter!

They are Instagram official!

Amy Robach and TJ Holmes share their first photo since the GMA cheating scandal

Taking to Instagram, Amy shared a black and white photo of two pairs of sneakers sitting on steps. They are dressed in running gear and are wearing very similar Nike sneakers.

The caption revealed that Amy and TJ are training for the New York City marathon in November.

“#nycmarathon2023 🏃🏾‍♂️🏃‍♀️” was all Amy wrote as the caption.

Those wondering if the feet in the picture are even TJ and Amy, well, it is, and here’s why. TJ posted the exact same picture on his Instagram.

“#NYCMarathon2023 🏃🏼‍♀️🏃🏾‍♂️” he captioned his post too.

Neither Amy nor TJ tagged the other one in the photo, but this is the first joint Instagram pic they have shared since their cheating scandal broke. The comments on both IG posts have been disabled.

They ran the famous marathon for years, which is believed to have brought them closer together. Amy shared a series of photos from marathon day last November. The post was, ironically, one of her final posts before their affair was made public.

TJ Holmes and Amy Robach have been silent on social media

Three weeks after their New York City marathon pictures, the Daily Mail published pictures of them on PDA-filled dates, igniting the cheating scandal. They were fired from GMA 3 a few weeks later.

Amy and TJ have remained radio silent on social media until this new Instagram post. The last picture Amy shared was of her in Prague on Thanksgiving.

TJ’s last share was behind-the-scenes pictures of him doing an Interview with Pink.

Former GMA3 co-hosts TJ Holmes and Amy Robach have broken their silence since their cheating scandal was exposed last. They didn’t use words but instead have gone Instagram official by sharing the same picture.

It’s a small and subtle move that speaks volumes, letting it be known they are still a couple and are prepping for one of their favorite events.