T.J. Holmes’ wife Marilee Fiebig speaks out about his affair with Amy Robach for first time

Marilee Fiebig broke her silence on her ex-husband T.J. Holmes’ alleged affair with Amy Robach. Pic credit: @marileefholmes/Instagram

For the first time since news broke of T.J. Holmes’ and Amy Robach’s alleged affair in November, Holmes’ soon-to-be ex-wife, Marilee Fiebig, addressed the situation. She released a public statement Wednesday via her divorce attorney, Stephanie Lehman.

Her statement came just one week after Holmes officially filed for divorce from her after 13 years of marriage. Meanwhile, Holmes and his Good Morning America co-host, Amy Robach, have been making headlines since news broke that they had been involved in a months-long affair while still married to their partners.

In her statement, Fiebig reiterated that her main priority during these “challenging times” is her daughter. She indicated that her “sole focus” was on whatever would be in the best interests of her and Holmes’ nine-year-old daughter, Sabine.

Lehman also revealed that she, as Fiebig’s attorney, was trying to move Holmes’ and Fiebig’s divorce along smoothly. She stated she was working with Holmes’ lawyer to move forward with the divorce “privately, expeditiously, and as amicably as possible.”

However, Lehman and Fiebig also briefly addressed Holmes’ affair in their statement. The statement read, “Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J.’s lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party’s daughter.”

Despite being “disappointed” by the affair and actions of Holmes, Fiebig revealed that she was grateful for the support she has received and that she was looking forward to a new year.

Who is T.J. Holmes’ ex-wife, Marilee Fiebig?

Up until now, Fiebig had been silent about her husband’s alleged affair with Robach. However, insiders claimed that she was “blindsided” by his affair and that it wasn’t his first dalliance.

Fiebig is an immigration lawyer whose line of work was inspired by her own experiences as a child moving from the Democratic Republic of the Congo to the United States.

She has worked with several different companies throughout her career to make the immigration process smoother for others. For example, she has worked for entertainment agencies like Wilhelmina to help models immigrate to the U.S. and find work with as much ease as possible.

In addition to her work as an immigration lawyer, Fiebig has also served as Chief. Div. Officer for the humanitarian organization, Save the Children. She is also a member of the Board of Trustees for Brooklyn Independent Middle School.

She was married to Holmes on March 10, 2010, and welcomed their daughter Sabine in 2013. Fiebig frequently made time for family, as her Instagram was filled with posts featuring Sabine and Holmes.

Holmes and Amy Robach alleged affair explained

It was reported in November that Holmes and Robach, who previously served as hosts on Good Morning America, were involved in a months-long affair. The accusations were made by insiders after photos surfaced of Holmes and Robach enjoying an intimate getaway in New York ahead of Thanksgiving.

After the photos and relationship were made public, insiders alleged the relationship had been going on for months. It reportedly started when the pair trained for a marathon together in the Spring of 2022.

Holmes and Robach quickly deactivated or privatized their Instagram accounts after the news broke. Neither has publicly addressed the affair, though they have been seen out on public dates since the news broke.

Initially, ABC had stated that Holmes and Robach would face no disciplinary action for the affair. However, ABC backtracked on that statement and opted to remove the pair from the air at the beginning of December due to their affair being too much of a “distraction.”

Despite the alleged cheating scandal, Holmes and Robach were spotted enjoying the holidays together recently. They were seen on a getaway to Miami, Florida, just days before Holmes officially filed for divorce from Fiebig.