TJ Holmes teases new job after GMA3 firing

TJ Holmes may have a new job months after his controversial firing from GMA3 along with his on-air co-host due to their affair.

He was last seen on the ABC program alongside Amy Robach, with whom Holmes had a secret relationship, leading to their termination.

The two have continued their relationship following the GMA3 firing, with dual social media posts confirming they are still together.

More recently, Holmes shared an outdoor photo on his Instagram that contained a potential tease for his next gig.

The image featured a motorcycle facing a street with the key in the ignition, indicating Holmes was out for a ride.

Subscribe to Monsters and Critics!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.



“#newmorningcommute,” he wrote in his caption, although he didn’t reveal where he was going.

Holmes had a controversial exit from GMA3

Holmes has been mostly away from the spotlight since his firing from GMA3, although he’s now seeming to suggest he has new work.

In November 2022, headlines began to swirl about the extramarital affair he and his co-host were having while also working for ABC’s GMA3.

At the time, Holmes was married to Marilee Fiebig, whom he has since divorced. Robach was married to actor Andrew Shue, who she has also divorced.

A month after their affair became public knowledge, the GMA3 co-hosts were removed from the program and fired by ABC. The program has continued on ABC with new hosts since then.

More recently, Robach made headlines again, as sources suggested she was “furious” about not getting invited to their friend and colleague Robin Roberts’ Connecticut wedding.

TJ had previous jobs with CNN and BET

Holmes, 46, hails from Arkansas, where he attended the University of Arkansas to receive his degree in journalism. He also holds experience with other networks before arriving at ABC.

Some of Holmes’ early work included jobs as a reporter for KSNF Channel 16 in Joplin, Missouri, KTHV in Little Rock, and NBC’s KNTV in the San Francisco Bay Area station KNTV.

In 2006, Holmes became a news anchor and correspondent with CNN, covering numerous significant stories and co-anchoring CNN Sunday & Sunday Morning with Betty Nguyen. He left CNN in 2011 and joined BET.

With BET, he was to host a new show called Don’t Sleep. It started in 2012 and featured Holmes delivering social commentary about various issues important to the Black community. That show was shortlived, as BET announced they’d canceled it in 2013, with Holmes leaving the network.

After stints with MSNBC and CNN, Holmes joined ABC News in 2014, initially working as a substitute anchor on World News Now and America This Morning. He eventually became a full-time co-anchor of World News Now.

In 2020, he moved over to GMA3: What You Need to Know as one of the show’s co-anchors and worked there until his firing due to his relationship with Robach.

In December, it will be one year since Holmes’ firing from ABC, so it will be interesting to see where his next career stop might be and if he’ll reveal it on social media or remain lowkey.