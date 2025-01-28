Robin Roberts admits her recent ‘screaming’ probably upset neighbors

Robin Roberts may need to do some work to get back in the good graces of her neighbors.

The Good Morning America anchor recently shared that she likely annoyed her neighbors thanks to making too much noise.

Roberts appeared on Tuesday’s GMA episode along with her co-stars, George Stephanopoulos and Rebecca Jarvis. The latter replaced Michael Strahan at the desk.

During an interview segment, she welcomed Madison Keys to the program. The American tennis star just won her first Grand Slam title this weekend.

She won the Australian Open on Saturday, defeating Aryna Sabalenka, who won the event the previous two years.

“Give it up for the Australian Open champion here on GMA, Madison! Woo!” Robin yelled to others in the studio, bringing applause.

Robin confesses she probably upset her neighbors

At the start of the interview, the GMA anchor told Keys how excited she was about watching the event, which may have caused some issues with her nearby neighbors.

“Girl, I was screaming watching your match in the middle of the night. My neighbors don’t like me right now, but it was worth it,” Roberts confessed.

Keys laughed over that, and when asked how she felt about her recent victory, she indicated she hadn’t fully taken it in yet.

“It’s been a crazy 48 hours, and I’m just so happy I finally have one of these,” she admitted.

Roberts, who loves tennis, mentioned that Keys played her first professional match three days after she turned 14.

Keys said that the longer her career went without winning a Grand Slam title, the more she doubted herself, including whether she would fully live up to her potential. She credited therapy off the court with helping her and continued training in her sport.

“I’m glad because we have to show ourselves grace, and we have to be careful of that self-talk,” Roberts told her.

Keys also admitted she’s glad she didn’t review the Australian Open draw before it began because her path to the win was “very daunting.”

She defeated the top two women’s players in the tournament during her run to the championship: Iga Swiatek in a semifinal matchup and Sabalenka in the final.

Robin lives in a luxurious penthouse apart from her wife

Roberts didn’t mention which home she was making noise at this weekend to upset the neighbors. Viewers generally see Roberts appearing from the Good Morning America studios in New York City throughout the week.

While she seems to travel often, she also lives in a luxurious $2.5 million penthouse apartment in Manhattan, convenient to GMA’s studio.

Fans and followers caught a glimpse of the gorgeous interior of Robin’s living space during a video last year.

The GMA star regularly shares a morning message and prayer with her fans in social media videos. She shared one from inside her Manhattan residence in October 2024.

When she’s not at that particular spot, she most likely travels to the Connecticut home she bought several decades ago to be with her wife, Amber Laign.

The couple married in the backyard of the home in 2023. Family and friends attended the beautiful wedding.

During a recent GMA, Roberts mentioned how she and Amber live apart as part of a story on the growing trend amongst couples in committed relationships. The GMA anchor said it’s “not by choice” but due to her work schedule.