Michael Strahan and his co-stars’ remarks silenced during live TV

Michael Strahan and several of his television co-stars had their microphones cut out while trying to speak on live television.

Strahan went missing from his weekday job, Good Morning America, last week.

However, he appeared on his other TV job, Fox NFL Sunday, for the NFL Playoffs this past Sunday.

Strahan was with his co-stars at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, including Rob Gronkowski and Terry Bradshaw.

The crew covered the NFC Championship Game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Commanders.

However, viewers didn’t hear all their remarks due to awkward moments on the televised show.

Strahan and co-stars got silenced during some of their live TV moments

Something went awry with the audio for Michael Strahan and his colleagues at the Fox NFL Sunday. While discussing several pre-game topics, their comments became randomly muted, cutting in and out.

In a clip below, Jimmy Johnson comments about the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs game, which aired later on CBS.

During Bradshaw’s analysis of the game, he gets silenced several times during his remarks.

“Xavier Worthy, their rookie receiver, is the only receiver who has caught a pass from [Patrick] Mahomes last week. Everybody else has disappeared. [Juju Schuster-Smith] has disappeared. [DeAndre] Hopkins has disappeared. Brown has-,” he said before his mic went silent for several moments.

Who has the edge in Bills-Chiefs in the AFC Championship later today? 🤔



Our crew discusses ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/JWwhFsuRTb — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 26, 2025

After Bradshaw finished speaking, Gronkowski took over the conversation. He began talking about Chiefs star Travis Kelce, and his mic went silent for part of his comments.

Strahan was also among the Fox NFL Sunday stars who had their mic cut out during the live televised show. After show host Curt Menefree sent it to him for some analysis, Strahan cut in and out for several moments.

The former New York Giants star hasn’t appeared on ABC’s GMA in over a week. However, later this week, he is scheduled to appear on ABC’s daytime talk show, The View, where he will reunite with a former co-star.

Strahan is speaking about his daughter’s cancer battle ahead of an upcoming ABC News primetime special and will likely talk about that during The View.

Fans called out audio issues during TV coverage

Several fans mentioned the Fox NFL Sunday audio issues on the social media platform X, with one mentioning another network has surpassed their coverage.

“The audio bug on @NFLonFOX for the second week in a row about sums up how their production has been this season,” the commenter wrote.

“@NFLonCBS is on top I can’t believe I’m saying it,” they wrote in their comment.

“Yet again the broadcast volume is out of balance on @NFLonFOX, broadcasters can hardly be heard crowd volume too high @NFL @nflnetwork,” another X commenter posted.

During another part of the program, Strahan and his colleagues, including legendary quarterback Tom Brady, played football amongst themselves.

In part of the fun, Brady rushed over to pretend to tackle Strahan, and Gronkowski dove on the field to get the football.

What is going on? 😂@TomBrady, @RobGronkowski, and @michaelstrahan can't help themselves when they step back on the gridiron 🤣 pic.twitter.com/aTFVBvNYa7 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 26, 2025

Fox will have time to fix the audio issues plaguing it this weekend before covering the biggest sports game of the year. The network will broadcast Super Bowl 59 on Sunday, February 9, from New Orleans, Louisiana, with Strahan and Brady among those present.