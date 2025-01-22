Michael Strahan and daughter to appear in primetime special Lifetime Interrupted

A new primetime special will feature Michael Strahan and his daughter, Isabella, as they open up about her health battle.

Isabella, who is one of Michael’s twin daughters, underwent a battle with brain cancer in late 2023 that extended into the summer months of 2024.

That fight removed her from college as she received various surgeries, tests, procedures, and several rounds of chemotherapy.

She ultimately completed chemo, revealing last year that her doctor said she was “cancer-free” and could return to her studies at the University of Southern California.

Throughout the ups and downs associated with her battle, she documented the various events and her emotions in a YouTube vlog for others to watch.

The upcoming primetime special will give additional footage and insights into Isabella’s journey towards becoming cancer-free.

Michael Strahan and Isabella to appear in Lifetime Interrupted

Lifetime Interrupted: Isabella Strahan’s Fight to Beat Cancer, a new primetime special, arrives one year after Robin Roberts interviewed Michael and his daughter, Isabella, on Good Morning America.

During that interview, Isabella revealed her medulloblastoma diagnosis, a common fast-growing malignant brain tumor, which she underwent surgery to remove.

On Wednesday’s GMA, Lara Spencer delivered an exclusive announcement about the upcoming special. Lara revealed that Michael’s production company, SMAC Productions, and ABC News Studios produced the special.

Lara indicated that the special covers Isabella’s journey from her initial diagnosis in 2023 to her cancer-free return to college last year.

Isabella’s twin sister, Sophia, and their mother, Jean Muggli, will appear in the special. Michael’s girlfriend, Kayla Quick, will likely appear in parts of the special, as she was also part of the supportive group assisting Isabella.

According to ABC News, the special features other cancer patients inspired by Isabella’s battle.

Viewers can watch Lifetime Interrupted when it airs on ABC on Wednesday, February 5, or stream the special the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

Isabella said she feels like she’s ‘starting over’

During a recent People interview, Isabella shared an update six months after her doctor told her she was cancer-free. She will continue her studies and college life at the University of Southern California, majoring in communications.

“It feels like I’m starting over. Back to where I started,” she told People.

Although Michael said seeing his daughter’s battle was difficult at times, he “knew she wouldn’t quit.”

“She was going to fight — and she did,” he told the publication.

“I always say she’s a lot stronger than I am,” he admitted.

According to People, Isabella will receive scans every three months for two to three years. Then, she will get scans every six months to a year.

While Michael admitted they’ll be “nervous” about every scan, Isabella’s “doctors feel very confident, she’s going to be fine.”

Isabella called it “a little scary” due to the unpredictability of future results but said she plans to “live every day” and “take every opportunity.”

“I see the impact that can come from sharing my experience. I want to be a voice,” she told People.

Life Interrupted: Isabella Strahan’s Fight to Beat Cancer airs Wednesday, February 5, at 10/9c on ABC.