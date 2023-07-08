Who is Kayla Quick? Here’s everything to know about Michael Strahan’s rarely-seen girlfriend

GMA host Michael Strahan prefers to keep his love life under wraps, but his fans are often curious about his elusive lady love, Kayla Quick.

Following two failed marriages and a failed engagement — he was formerly married to Wanda Hutchins and then to Jean Muggli and engaged to Nicole Murphy until they split in 2015 — Michael, 51, met Kayla, 33, after hitting the dating scene again in 2015.

Reportedly, the couple met while Kayla was working as a waitress at a bar in Port Charlotte, Florida, and their chemistry was instantaneous.

Since they became an exclusive item, Michael and Kayla have kept their relationship on the down low, with Kayla rarely making public appearances with her boyfriend of eight years.

However, the Peabody Award-winning journalist brought Kayla along when he was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in January 2023.

Sign up for our newsletter!

And most recently, Kayla appeared on Michael’s Instagram page in June 2023. Kayla was on hand to celebrate Michael’s daughter Isabella’s high school graduation.

Kayla Quick appears on social media on Michael Strahan’s Instagram page and his daughter Isabella’s TikTok

In the photo below, Kayla can be seen on the far right, posing next to Isabella. Kayla looked fresh-faced and beautiful in the photo, wearing a low-cut white top with billowy sleeves and khaki pants.

Kayla appeared on Michael’s Instagram page last month when she attended his daughter Isabella’s high school graduation. Pic credit: @michaelstraham/Instagram

Kayla shares a close relationship with Michael’s twin daughters, Isabella and Sophia. In fact, Kayla showed up in a recent TikTok of Isabella’s, seen below.

In the beachfront video, Kayla twerked in a floral-printed minidress and danced next to Isabella in the video, which was captioned, “Moms gone wild.”

Michael and Kayla were first spotted together by Entertainment Tonight at a Super Bowl XLIX Direct TV party in 2015, but they’ve done a good job of keeping their romance out of the public eye for the most part.

During a 2015 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, seen in the YouTube clip below, Michael admitted that he was in a “serious” relationship at the time but refused to reveal his flame’s identity.

What does Kayla Quick do for a living?

Kayla, known as “Kayla Lyn” on LinkedIn, is the founder and CEO of Fizzness, which she describes as “a beauty-based wellness brand with an earth-meets-science approach.”

“As an avid health and wellness enthusiast, I have transformed my interests into a business with purpose, to help others feel good and look good from the inside out!” Kayla writes in her LinkedIn bio.

Before launching her Fizzness brand, Kayla was self-employed in the Real Estate Sales and Development business and worked as a wardrobe consultant and personal stylist before that.

Kayla has attended the Institute for Integrative Nutrition, the International Culinary Center, and the University of Tampa, where she studied mass communication and media studies and earned a Bachelor of Business Administration.

Kayla’s checkered past

Per Radar Online, Kayla is a “former strip club vixen” with a criminal record. Per the outlet, Kayla was arrested at 14 for disorderly conduct after getting into a fight. The case’s outcome is unclear because Kayla was a juvenile at the time.

Four years later, at age 18, Kayla was arrested again and charged with grand theft. Per the report obtained by Radar Online, Kayla was accused of breaking into her 83-year-old grandmother’s home and stealing roughly $6,000 worth of jewelry.

After turning 18, Kayla reportedly worked as a cocktail waitress in Tampa at a strip club called Thee DollHouse, where she raked in up to $2,000 per week in tips.

Good Morning America airs Monday through Saturday mornings at 7/6c on ABC.