Joy Behar teams up with iconic soap actress in a new project away from The View

Joy Behar is ready for a comeback that has nothing to do with her day job at The View.

Joy is a mainstay on The View, even taking on extra shifts as the moderator for the new show, The Weekend View, but she has a side job that is also taking off.

While Whoopi has been away in Paris showing off her new slim figure at Paris Fashion Week, Joy has kept busy with The View, the podcast, the new weekend show, and an Off-Broadway production.

Besides causing Joy to apologize to the live audience, Whoopi’s absence hasn’t fazed the veteran comedian as she promotes her new play, My First Ex-Husband.

Joy is showcasing her new play as it begins previews in late January.

A string of well-known names will join Joy Behar’s new play, My First Ex-Husband, as it premiers on February 6, 2025.

Susan Lucci is among the stars joining Joy Off-Broadway

Joy loves to write when she isn’t on The View interviewing performers like Michael Strahan, and she turns her writings into plays or stand-up shows.

One play she has been working on is premiering soon, and some well-known names are involved.

This play, My First Ex-Husband, promises to “reveal riveting true stories that will shock, thrill, titillate, and ultimately tug at your heartstrings. In the world of the play, you’ll meet women married to the mob, to their jobs, to their faith, to money, and ultimately to the wrong man.”

Tovah Feldshuh and Adrienne C. Moore will join Joy and Susie Essman for the first set of the play from February 6 to 23, 2025. Veteran soap actress Susan Lucci will join the second set.

Susan Lucci, Jackie Hoffman, and Tonya Pinkins are joining the production in the second set from February 26 to March 23, 2025.

It looks like it will be a great show, especially for All My Children and Susan Lucci fans.

The ladies share how they got their start in their careers

The Weekend View is a new show airing on weekends and features a more laid-back show than usual.

Sunny Hostin, for example, shared that she got her start on television with a show called In Session.

The new show from The View that streams on the weekends, The Weekend View, is a great watch. The ladies are trying to talk about easier topics like reality television. It is interesting to see them all relaxed and laughing again.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.