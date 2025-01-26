Michael Strahan to reunite with former co-star on daytime talk show

Viewers likely wondered about Michael Strahan as he missed a week of Good Morning America episodes.

Instead of Michael, Rebecca Jarvis joined Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos as GMA’s main anchors.

Robin and Lara Spencer also shared an exclusive announcement about their co-star during his absence.

Michael will appear in the upcoming Lifetime Interrupted, a primetime special featuring his daughter, Isabella Strahan, and other family members.

Before that special airs, viewers will see Michael return to ABC television, but as of this report, it’s unclear if Good Morning America is part of the plan.

He is scheduled to appear on another daytime talk show this week, reuniting him with his beloved co-star.

Michael Strahan returned to TV following his week-long GMA absence

After a week of not appearing on GMA, viewers saw Michael Strahan return to television on Sunday, January 26, for FOX NFL Sunday. Michael has appeared as part of the show’s analysts for years, along with co-stars, including Howie Long, Terry Bradshaw, and Jimmy Johnson.

While the show typically films at a studio in California, Michael was in Philadelphia with the group at Lincoln Financial, the Philadelphia Eagles’ home stadium.

Michael Strahan returned on FOX NFL Sunday in Philadelphia for the NFL Playoffs. Pic credit: FOX

The FOX crew provided multi-hour pre-game coverage leading to the Eagles’ big NFC Championship Game against the Washington Commanders.

Ahead of his appearance on FOX, he shared a group photo featuring some of his co-stars, including FOX NFL Sunday host Curt Menefree, Jay Glazer, and Rob Gronkowski, as they posted before the iconic Rocky Statue in Philadelphia.

Michael Strahan to appear on ABC talk show, will reunite with former co-star

Michael Strahan will spend more time in the area with FOX’s coverage. It’s unclear, though, if he will return to Good Morning America on Monday, as he’s usually off that day due to his FOX gig and travel.

However, Michael will appear on daytime talk show The View, which features Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, and his former GMA co-star, Sara Haines.

He will be a featured guest on the show’s sold-out taping on Thursday, January 30, and the episode will air on Friday, January 31.

Michael previously co-hosted with Sara on ABC’s now-defunct GMA3 program. Initially called GMA Day, it later became Strahan and Sara. Keke Palmer became a third co-host, and the program was renamed GMA3: Strahan, Sara and Keke.

The latter officially ended by 2020, but the show and its co-hosts received a Daytime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host.

Sara was initially a frequent guest host on The View before joining the panel full-time in 2020. The show is known for its outspoken panel, including Joy, who recently issued a rare apology on the show.

Michael’s appearance on The View will coincide with his promotion of the upcoming ABC News primetime special, Isabella’s Fight, which spotlights his daughter’s cancer battle over the past year.

GMA exclusively announced the special on their show earlier this week.

In addition, Michael and his twin daughters, Isabella and Sophia, appeared in an exclusive interview with People ahead of the special.

Is Michael appearing on Live with Kelly and Mark?

Michael isn’t listed among scheduled guests for this week’s Live with Kelly and Mark, possibly due to their rumored ongoing feud. An upcoming guest schedule shows guests, including DWTS’s Daniella Karagach and actor Zachary Quinto.

Michael became a permanent co-host with Kelly in September 2012, and the talk show’s popularity surged because of the duo’s chemistry. However, Live with Kelly & Michael ended in 2016, as Michael departed to work full-time at GMA.

In a 2020 New York Times interview, Michael opened up about his and Kelly’s strained relationship, indicating he tried to address any issues between them. He said he used to have regular meetings with Kelly, but it got to a point where she told him she didn’t need to meet.

“Can’t force somebody to do something they don’t want to do,” he said regarding his attempts.

Life Interrupted: Isabella Strahan’s Fight to Beat Cancer airs Wednesday, February 5 at 10/9c on ABC.