Kelly Ripa confesses Mark Consuelos will feel betrayed on his return to LIVE

Kelly Ripa’s work life has changed since she asked friends to fill in for her husband, Mark Consuelos, on Live with Kelly and Mark while he is away.

Everyone has asked about Mark since he has not recently returned to the LIVE set, forcing Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen to sit in his seat.

As Monsters and Critics has reported, Kelly loved having Anderson and a special guest, Ken Jennings, on the show since they made her feel smarter.

Although Ken is one of the least-paid game show hosts, Kelly was in awe of his and Anderson’s ability to perform well on Jeopardy!

According to Kelly, another of her good friends, Andy Cohen of Bravo fame, came to fill in for Mark, who is in the South filming a movie.

The actions of both Anderson and Andy in the Stump Mark part of the show caused Kelly to confess that Mark would be angry upon his return.

Kelly blurted out that Mark would feel betrayed when he came back

Mark is on a long hiatus from LIVE as he films a project in the South. While he’s away, others have to fill in as guest co-hosts.

Mark takes one portion of the show quite seriously, rightly so, since it bears his name. Stump Mark is the game portion of LIVE, and Mark loves to win every chance he gets.

In the game, contestants must give two statements, one a truth and one a lie. If Mark correctly guesses the truth, the contestant loses a t-shirt and mug prize.

The game is so detailed that the LIVE crew compiles Mark’s win/lose ratio, which is shared monthly, like a baseball batting average.

During Stump Mark, while Andy Cohen asked questions of the contestant, he wanted to end the game early and allow the lady to win the game. After she had won, Kelly shook her head and confessed that Mark would be upset about the results.

“Anderson ruined this yesterday,” Kelly revealed. “Mark is going to be so P.O’d. First Anderson and now you, a real betrayal. He will feel betrayed.”

Anderson was no better at playing Stump Mark than Andy the day before this show, which caused Kelly to add him to the list of reasons for Mark’s anger when he returns to LIVE.

Kelly asks Ken Jennings about the buzzer on Jeopardy!

The day before Andy Cohen was on LIVE, Anderson Cooper filled in for Mark. He and Ken Jennings have been on Jeopardy! often.

Ken shared some information about the buzzer on Jeopardy!, saying that it is tough…” it’s the timing.” “Everyone blames the buzzer.” Anderson shared that everyone has their theory about the buzzer and when to buzz in to answer the question.

It would be great if Kelly or Mark appeared on an episode of Celebrity Jeopardy! and tested their trivia knowledge.

LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs on weekdays on ABC.