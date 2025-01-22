Ken Jennings’ salary ‘a fraction’ of ‘well-known’ game show hosts’: ‘Cheapest hosting option’

Ken Jennings could be making a lot more money as the host of Jeopardy!.

But, according to a Jeopardy! insider, Ken is earning far less than his game show host counterparts.

Speaking with Closer Weekly, the source claimed that Ken is the “cheaper” option to host Jeopardy!.

Because Ken isn’t “driven by money” in his hosting role, but rather his love of the game, it’s given Sony TV executives “all the power.”

Sony higher-ups “know they can pay [Ken] a fraction of what they would have to pay a well-known celebrity, comedian, or even a professional game show host,” the informant added.

But Sony’s primary focus is keeping the Jeopardy! franchise profitable, which they can do by paying Ken a lower salary than he could be earning.

Ken is ‘unquestionably’ the ‘cheapest’ Jeopardy! hosting option

Sony is saving a lot of money by keeping Ken as the host, adds the source, and he is “unquestionably the cheapest hosting option who fans actually know and like and who won’t ruin the show.”

Because Ken is being paid so little, he’ll likely remain at his job for a while.

“He’s not going to lose this job over money, that’s for sure!” added the insider.

Speaking of money, Ken’s salary at Jeopardy! is reportedly $4 million per year, according to CelebrityNetWorth.com.

That’s in stark contrast to his predecessor, Alex Trebrek, who reportedly earned a whopping $18 million annually as the host of Jeopardy!.

Ken became a millionaire during his 2004 run as a Jeopardy! contestant

In addition to his salary as the host of Jeopardy!, Ken has earned money from the franchise in another way.

When he was a contestant in 2004, Ken won 74 of 75 episodes, securing himself $2,520,700 in winnings.

To this day, Ken holds the Jeopardy! records for most consecutive games won and highest winnings in regular-season play, earning himself two spots on Jeopardy’s “Leaderboard of Legends.”

Ken holds two titles on Jeopardy!’s “Leaderboard of Legends.” Pic credit: Jeopardy.com

Ken admitted that Jeopardy! fans weren’t keen on him replacing Alex Trebek

Ken has hosted Jeopardy! since 2022, becoming the sole emcee in December 2023 after his former co-host Mayim Bialik’s departure.

Initially, Jeopardy! viewers weren’t sold on the idea of Ken hosting the show.

Since Ken had no experience as a broadcaster, skeptics “didn’t want him there.”

During a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Ken shared that longtime Jeopardy! fans wanted the “other guy” instead of him: legendary host Alex Trebek.

“It was very scary,” Ken admitted.

Amid the trepidation, Ken revealed that he didn’t feel good about hosting the show, knowing Jeopardy! fans were questioning his abilities.

“I’m like, ‘I don’t want to be here. I would give anything to not be here right now,’” Ken disclosed.

While viewers remained focused on who would replace Alex Trebek, Ken felt that his forerunner wouldn’t have preferred that to be their main concern.

“You have to think Alex would not have loved the idea of emphasizing who was hosting the show,” Ken admitted.