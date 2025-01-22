Joy Behar issues a rare apology on The View

The View began recently with Joy Behar issuing a rare apology to the live audience and the viewing public.

Joy Behar has been playing a more significant role on The View lately as the show has expanded into the weekends, and Whoopi Goldberg is not involved in it.

The Weekend View is a new addition to The View, streaming exclusively on the weekends and showcasing hot topics that hope to attract new viewers.

As Monsters and Critics has reported, some topics, like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, may be too “new” for someone like Joy Behar since she seems unfamiliar with the ladies.

If The View plans on bringing more Bravo topics, such as RHOBH or the Salt Lake City franchise, RHOSLC, Joy should binge a few episodes so that the segments will work better.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Joy, who also moderated when Whoopi Goldberg was absent from The View, recently apologized to the audience.

Here’s why Joy thought to apologize to the audience

As a new episode of The View premiered midweek, Joy Behar sat in the moderator seat, something she doesn’t usually do other than Fridays.

Joy felt she must mention that Whoopi Goldberg had been absent from her seat on The View as moderator for several days.

Recently, Joy came out and said, “Hello, everyone, and welcome to The View. Whoopi will be back next week. She’s out for the week, right? I’m sorry.”

The audience laughed awkwardly, and one member said, “You’ll do it! ” This compliment made Joy feel better as she filled in for Whoopi.

Although Whoopi already has a shortened work week, she has taken more time off lately, first for her role in Annie the Broadway musical, and now she is in Paris.

Whoopi revealed she is in Paris for a fashion show by sharing photos on her Instagram story.

The AMI Alexandre Mattiussi collection’s fashion show is slated for January 22, 2025. It is unclear if Whoopi is attending the show or is a featured model, but either way, she is ready to be a fashion statement.

Whoopi Goldberg is away in Paris. Pic credit: @whoopigoldberg/Instagram

Another photo features shoes and accessories that Whoopi may wear at the show.

Whoopi Goldberg is going to a fashion show in Paris. Pic credit: @whoopigoldberg/Instagram

While in Paris, Whoopi is visiting the Notre Dame Cathedral

After Joy shared that Whoopi was gone for the week, The View shared a video of Whoopi speaking about her visit to Notre Dame Cathedral on Instagram.

Perhaps people started to question Whoopi and her whereabouts.

Whoopi shared that she has not been to Notre Dame in over thirty years and shared some compelling videos about the sacred space.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.