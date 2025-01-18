Joy Behar tries to understand RHOBH’s latest feud on The Weekend View

The View is changing things with an extra weekend show called The Weekend View, which will include more reality television news and other hot topics for fans.

Adding more reality television show topics is one way The View tries to stay relevant after an intense political season that turned many off.

Joy Behar, the lead moderator on the weekend edition of The View while Whoopi Goldberg is off, may need to binge some Real Housewives shows to catch up on the news.

Earlier in the week, the ladies discussed the RHOSLC season finale and the mean girl behavior on the show, and now they are talking about another Bravo show.

On the new weekend edition of The View, The Weekend View, the ladies discuss another of Bravo’s shows, RHOBH. Joy took a bit to get up to speed.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Joy asked the ladies a typical girl code question about breaking off communications with a girlfriend’s ex, a subject currently on RHOBH as Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley feud.

Joy Behar does not watch RHOBH, and it shows on The Weekend View

Joy introduced the subject of Kyle and Dorit’s fighting over Kyle, who is messaging Dorit’s estranged husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley. Season 14 of RHOBH centers around this feud between Kyle and Dorit.

“Those of you not versed in the RHOBH, whoever you are, here is the feud of the week,” began Joy as she began to butcher Dorit’s name, trying to make it funny how she has since she was a child.

Watching Joy not knowing who Kyle or Dorit are on RHOBH showed that she may never have watched an episode of the popular show.

As Monsters and Critics has reported, this season is a bore-fest and needs a change-up to keep it exciting. Still, Joy wanted to discuss the girl code and what to do in this situation.

The other ladies, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin, commented on the topic, almost agreeing that women should side with their girlfriends and stop communicating with their exes.

Sara shared the controversial time when one of her longtime girlfriends got divorced. She sent a message to the husband as a goodbye, giving their relationship some closure.

Since the ladies are doing segments about RHOSLC and now RHOBH on The View, maybe they need a Real Housewives boot camp to catch up.

The looming TikTok ban kicks off The Weekend View

The ladies decided to start The Weekend View off with the subject of TikTok and the upcoming ban.

Joy discussed the 100 million Americans who use TikTok and what would happen if it’s banned.

The entire show is on The View’s YouTube account, as shown below.

Even Bethenny Frankel is speaking out about the proposed ban, telling everyone it will be alright either way.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.