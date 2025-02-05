Robin Roberts and Isabella Strahan discuss ‘next chapter’ in health journey

Robin Roberts and Isabella Strahan spoke about her courageous cancer battle ahead of the premiere of her documentary.

The primetime special, Life Interrupted: Isabella Strahan’s Fight Against Cancer, premieres Wednesday night and spotlights a battle that spanned months.

Isabella publicly revealed her cancer diagnosis alongside her dad, Michael Strahan, during an interview on Good Morning America in February of last year.

In the ensuing months, she documented her journey involving surgeries, treatments, chemotherapy, and how her life changed.

While much of the footage she recorded became part of her official YouTube channel vlogs, a full documentary will feature more of her story.

According to Isabella, the battle isn’t over as she enters the “next chapter” of her health journey.

Robin Roberts receives a health update from Isabella Strahan

Robin spoke with Isabella in an interview on Wednesday’s GMA about undergoing three brain surgeries and completing chemotherapy. Robin mentioned how much everyone loved seeing the video of Isabella ringing the bell to signify the end of her chemo treatments.

The GMA star mentioned that “as a fellow thriver,” that’s not the end of Isabella’s journey, and asked what the “next chapter” of her life will look like.

She revealed that she’ll get an MRI every three months to ensure there are no issues after her treatments.

“That’s going to continue for a while. Just for me, I’m trying to gain some weight and muscle back. I think that’s something I lost just with chemo and not moving around as much,” Isabella shared.

In addition, she said she’d continue working on her balance, which she’d been addressing after her surgeries and treatment.

Isabella Strahan talks about her journey with brain cancer: "I think it's always important to trust yourself and trust your body.”



“Just improving myself in the little ways with the progress. It’s hard to see, but it slowly is getting better,” Isabella told Robin.

She stated that nutrition, working on her balance, and “getting into a routine” have been “impactful” in her life.

“I want to get a good schedule. I think that will make it more normal for me,” she told Robin.

In addition, Isabella is back at the University of Southern California, where she can resume her studies after leaving to fight her cancer battle in late 2023.

Robin praised Isabella and teased a ‘surprise’ for Life Interrupted for viewers

During Robin’s interview, Isabella revealed she began documenting her health journey with YouTube vlogs because she couldn’t find anything relatable on the platform when she was on her journey.

She said she wanted to create a resource for others seeking details on the journey. The Life Interrupted documentary will include more of that content and exclusive footage.

As Robin let Isabella go so she could prepare for an early class at USC, she praised her for what she’d endured and for helping to raise awareness and inspire others.

“Thank you. Thank you so much. We’re all incredibly proud of you, Isabella,” Robin said as she concluded the interview.

Before finishing things, Robin also teased something additional with Isabella’s documentary.

“We don’t want to give away anything, but we’ll just say there’s a really special surprise at the end of this documentary that nobody is going to want to miss,” the GMA star told viewers.

Life Interrupted: Isabella Strahan’s Fight Against Cancer premieres Wednesday, February 5 at 10/9c on ABC.