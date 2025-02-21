Michael Strahan wants blockbuster movie role and gets told ‘You have enough jobs’

Michael Strahan is ready to take on an iconic Hollywood role, but it might be too much extra work.

The former football star has multiple jobs in front of the television camera, including showing up most weekdays as a Good Morning America anchor.

He is also well known as an analyst for Fox NFL Sunday, where he recently participated in Super Bowl coverage with Fox.

Although he has SMAC Entertainment, which he co-founded and owns, producing movies, something he’s yet to do himself is starring in big films.

However, he recently indicated his interest in becoming the next James Bond during GMA.

While Robin Roberts called him out for a previous remark he made on GMA, she wasn’t there to stop him this time. He received a co-sign from at least one co-star, while others nearby shut him down.

GMA’s Michael Strahan threw his name into the discussion for the next 007

Rebecca Jarvis returned for another GMA episode, replacing Robin at the desk next to Michael.

During part of the show, she spoke with several of Philadelphia’s ABC 6 Action News anchors about which actor would become the next James Bond.

The most recent actor, Daniel Craig, retired from the role after appearing in No Time to Die, his fifth film as the character in 15 years.

“I’ve got a few ideas,” Rebecca said, adding, “Michael’s raising his hand.”

“He’s off camera. He’s waving his hand,” she told the news anchors on a split screen.

“My votes for Michael,” Rebecca said, but one of the anchors wasn’t going for it.

“Michael would be amazing, but I say Aaron-Taylor Johnson or John David Washington. I mean, I can’t give you better than those two,” the anchor replied.

“Really? Ya can’t?” Rebecca said, “Are you sure with this face?”

Michael leaned into the shot to show his face but was partly cut off due to the size of the Instagram video clip.

“Michael, you have enough jobs! You don’t need another job!” one of the Philadelphia news anchors shouted back.

“Oh yes, I do!” he yelled from the GMA studio, suggesting he could add another role to his extensive resume.

In addition to GMA and Fox NFL Sunday gigs, Strahan also hosts The $100,000 Pyramid when new seasons of the revived game show film for ABC.

Strahan’s SMAC Entertainment has been involved in multiple movie productions, including Life Interrupted: Isabella Strahan’s Fight Against Cancer, a documentary spotlighting his daughter’s diagnosis and treatment of medulloblastoma.

SMAC also produced The Underdoggs, starring Snoop Dogg as a youth football coach. The movie was released exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Strahan had a cameo role in the film but has never had a starring role.

Michael also suggested his GMA co-star take the Bond role

In another part of GMA, viewers saw the anchors discussing who would be best for the role.

During the GMA segment, Michael revealed that Amazon gained “creative control of the franchise,” so CEO Jeff Bezos asked who everyone would pick to become the new Bond.

Several people in the studio, including Sam Champion and Michael, joked that their co-star George Stephanopoulos should become the new James Bond.

Michael said there is an overwhelming pick on social media already.

“Which is not me,” George said with the Bond theme music playing.

“You know what? You took your name out of the drawing,” Michael told George.

Sam said that he liked the idea of George as James Bond because he was like a “smart version” of the character.

“Sam, if you can negotiate me that contract,” George joked back.

Jokes aside, many people online are naming actor Henry Cavill as their choice for the super spy.

Cavill previously played the iconic Superman in multiple blockbuster films, including Man of Steel and Justice League.

GMA’s Will Reeve, son of former Superman actor Christopher Reeve, was also at the desk during this discussion about him becoming Bond.

“Suave Brit,” Reeve said regarding Cavill, adding, “Does all his own stunts, just like George.”