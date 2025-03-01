Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes open up about their ‘uncomfortable’ viewing experience

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes recently discussed a viewing experience that some praised and others couldn’t stand.

On their Amy & T.J. podcast, the former ABC News and Good Morning America stars began discussing this year’s Academy Awards nominees.

In recent episodes, they shared honest feedback about Conclave and The Substance.

The latter of these films had some people walking out of theaters because they could not sit through the final act.

It stars Demi Moore in a performance that earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress.

According to Amy, TJ had a “very visceral emotional reaction” to the movie, which is also one of this year’s Best Picture nominees.

Amy and T.J. spoke about their different viewing experiences

During the recent episode of their podcast, they discussed Dune 2, followed by The Substance. Amy pointed out that it had a high review score on Rotten Tomatoes and a favorable opinion.

“What the actual f***?” T.J. asked as they went around the studio, asking everyone’s opinions.

He said he was “hooked” by the film’s premise, but how it unfolded may have caused him to dislike it.

“This movie started out with a very original- It was a cool story,” he mentioned, also praising Moore.

“What this was for me. It was an unpleasant viewing experience,” he said on the podcast.

“I found myself actually uncomfortable or squirming or not wanting to look at the television,” T.J. admitted.

“I found myself finding the story or the events so absurd at times that it then, for me, lost that great message and story at the beginning. That’s what it was for me, and it is the exact opposite I know for a lot of folks,” he said.

Amy also agreed it “got a little hard to watch,” especially with the volume up, because “whoever did the sound made what you were seeing even more grotesque when you heard what you were seeing.”

“I love horror comedy, but when it’s unintended humor, that for me is where it slightly missed the mark,” she said in her main film criticism.

“It’s just it was a hard, hard watch. But Demi Moore, she was incredible in that,” T.J. said.

“You know, you want to look the best you can, but you also don’t want to be

desperate to look like something you can’t ever fully attain. And so I think the message in the movie definitely spoke to me,” Amy said, recommending the movie for its overall theme.

Robach previously mentioned harsh criticism online over her appearance

In a previous podcast episode, Robach said she’d read harsh criticism about her appearance in comments on their social media posts.

“I don’t usually look at comments about my appearance,” she said, adding there were some “really hateful comments about” her appearance.

“That I’ve aged tremendously. That they can tell I’m an alcoholic because my face is all puffy and my eyes are swollen,” Amy told T.J. regarding the criticism she received.

“I think people just need to realize it hurts. I’ll get over it, and I’ll be fine,” Robach said on the podcast, adding, “It really affects people…I just wish people could be kinder and keep your negative thoughts to yourself.”

The Substance highlights the themes of trying to attain the perfect look and appearance, specifically for those on camera for television and movies. With the rise of social media influencers, that may have become even more amplified.

It takes things to an even more severe and disturbing level, evidenced by Moore’s character’s obsession with maintaining her newly achieved level of beauty and youth.

The film could take home multiple awards at this weekend’s Academy Awards. In addition to Best Actress and Best Picture nominations, it’s also nominated for Best Makeup and Hairstyling and Best Director and Best Original Screenplay for Coralie Fargeat.