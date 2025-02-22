Robin Roberts calls out Michael Strahan for ‘too early’ joke attempt

Michael Strahan might have done too much with his attempt at a punny joke on Good Morning America.

Co-star Robin Roberts calls him out when she can over his random remarks, including a previous joke he made about being “priceless.”

During a recent installment of the ABC morning show, viewers learned about an adorable animal named Hamish.

GMA’s Lara Spencer visited the eight-week-old Scottish Highland calf at the Nashville Zoo.

She joked later that she might take it home as her pet from the zoo.

However, Michael’s joke arrived earlier in the show before Lara’s Hamish visit even appeared.

Robin told Michael it was ‘too early’ for his joke

At the start of GMA, the anchor team previewed upcoming stories. Video footage showed Hamish as Michael spoke.

“As we zoom into Thursday, say hey to Hamish,” Michael said.

Robin joked, “Fuzzy Wuzzy was a cow,” Michael replied, “Hamish is a cutie.”

“He is adorable, and we have a lot of show to get to this morning, so we’re gonna mooo-ve it along,” he said, emphasizing the “moo” part.

“Oh no, you didn’t,” Robin said as she and George Stephanopoulos cringed over their co-star’s joke.

“You know Michael, it’s too early to start that,” she said, touching his shoulder.

The show moved along, as Michael said, with the Hamish story appearing later.

Lara appeared all bundled up outside at the Nashville Zoo, holding a bottle for Hamish to drink his breakfast. She said he gets the “mad zoomies” after he eats.

“Hamish, I’m sorry, that is all I have for you, my friend,” Lara said as the calf continued trying to get more of the bottle after it was empty.

“I have a new best friend,” she said as her GMA co-stars laughed back in the studio.

Lara said that after seeing a video of Hamish “getting the zoomies” on social media, everyone fell in love, and she “happily volunteered” to visit the zoo.

Robin took a trip down memory lane and spoke to her nephew on GMA

In another segment during that GMA episode, Robin recalled her return to GMA 12 years ago.

That occurred after she’d been diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) diagnosis, a disease of the bone marrow, and received a successful stem transplant, thanks to a donor from Be the Match, now known as NMDP.

Other donors were in the audience for the Thursday, February 20, 2205 episode’s segment, including Robin’s nephew, Jeremiah.

Robin spoke about how 70 percent of the time, a donor match is a stranger. Only 30 percent of the time a family member is a match for another family member.

“I was very fortunate that my sister, your mama, was a match,” she told her nephew.

He explained that he signed up for the registry and didn’t initially participate. Later, his mother received a phone call and encouraged him to go that day.

Jeremiah said he wanted to make up for missing it the first time and participated immediately.

“It’s so good that you were vulnerable like that,” Robin told him, “Because that happens often, and so people need to know when you sign up and you’re on the registry that it is a commitment.”

Others were motivated to get on the stem cell donor registry after Robin went public with her story about her MDS diagnosis 12 years ago on GMA.

Visit the NMDP.org website for more details about their donor program and how to get involved.