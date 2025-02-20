Robin Roberts says she’s ‘so grateful’ as she celebrates GMA moment she’ll ‘never forget’

Robin Roberts has much to celebrate, including her career, marriage, and continuing good health.

The Good Morning America anchor returned to the show this week days after she called out Michael Strahan for his random remark about being “priceless.”

The GMA stars always seem on good terms with one another, including George Stephanopoulos, who also returned to work after President’s Day.

The trio and co-star Lara Spencer celebrated their colleague Will Reeve after his and his family’s big win last weekend.

With Robin’s return to the studio, she recalled a memorable moment from her GMA history, which also celebrated a significant health milestone.

She also participated in an emotional meetup for another individual celebrating their health journey, which a donor aided.

Robin shares memorable GMA moment featuring co-stars

On Thursday, Robin uploaded a video from the past featuring familiar faces from GMA. As the clip starts, Robin, with shorter hair, appears in an aqua-blue dress.

“Hi, it’s Robin, and I’ve been waiting 174 days to say this. Good morning, America,” she said.

The camera panned out to reveal the rest of her co-stars, including her co-anchor, George, seated beside her at the desk.

Standing directly behind Robin was former GMA news anchor Josh Elliott, part of the team from 2011 through 2014. Next to him were co-stars Lara and Sam Champion.

The throwback video was a special episode of the ABC morning program, originally aired on February 20, 2013.

At the time, Robin had returned after considerable time away to address her myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) diagnosis, a disease of the bone marrow. She received a transplant from the Be the Registry, run by the nonprofit organization National Marrow Donor Program.

“Will never forget returning to the anchor desk 12 years ago today following my bone marrow transplant. So grateful for all we’ve done since then to highlight the incredible need to increase the registries so others can have a second chance. #GMA50 #MemorableMoments,” she wrote in her caption.

“I’ve been waiting to do that,” Robin said with her arm raised triumphantly.

“We have all been waiting to do that. It’s official, drumroll. Welcome back, Robin,” George told his co-anchor.

Josh and Lara sat on opposite sides of the co-anchors while Sam stood beside the desk. All of them applauded Robin’s return to GMA.

Footage showed Robin’s arrival to work, with members of GMA’s crew greeting and welcoming her back.

During the emotional moment at the desk, Robin admitted she kept pinching herself and realized “this is real” and “actually happening.”

“Faith, family, and friends have brought me to this moment, and I am so full of gratitude,” she told her GMA co-stars gathered around her.

Robin went public during her health journey. That led to awareness and reportedly a 1,800 percent spike in donors through Be the Registry on the day she went public.

Coverage of Robin’s treatment for her MDS, known as Robin’s Journey, led to a Peabody Award for ABC.

GMA shared another emotional health moment featuring a stem cell donor and her recipient

Fast forward to the present, and GMA featured a new memorable moment on their recent February 2025 episode.

A 13-year-old girl, Kelsey, and her mother, Ebony, surprised a woman, Katrice, to express their love and gratitude for her lifesaving stem cell donation.

“I have not met Kelsey yet,” Katrice said while in the GMA studio.

“Well, why don’t we fix that? I think Kelsey’s here,” Sam said, with Robin adding, “Let’s do it.”

Kelsey and her mother walked in with a beautiful bouquet for Katrice. She became emotional as she tearfully hugged Kelsey and Ebony.

“Oh my God, I didn’t know y’all were coming!” she told them.

Robin asked Kelsey’s mother what it meant for someone to do something like this for her daughter, as Katrice had.

“It restores faith in humanity to do something so selfless for a stranger,” Ebony said, adding, “It’s amazing to meet her finally.”

GMA featured many surprises lately, including last week’s surprise proposal and wedding, with Michael, Sam, and Rebecca Jarvis helping with the ceremony presented on their Valentine’s Day episode.

The recent segments focused on health continue to raise awareness, including another featuring various donors. One of those donors is Robin’s nephew Jeremiah.

For more details about becoming a stem cell donor and other ways to get involved, visit the NMDP.org website.