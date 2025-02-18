Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan return to GMA amid co-star’s big achievement

Viewers were likely surprised during the first episode of this week’s Good Morning, as the trio of regular hosts was absent.

Instead of Robin Roberts, Michael Strahan, and George Stephanopoulos, three replacements were at the GMA desk.

They included familiar faces, Gio Benitez, Rebecca Jarvis, and Linsey Davis, who filled in admirably.

And Robin, George, and Michael returned just a day later, showing up on Tuesday’s episode.

The usual trio returned in time to congratulate and celebrate one of their co-stars, Will Reeve.

Reeve claimed a major award during the weekend and received a congratulatory hug from Michael before telling his co-stars how it felt to be on stage with stars before him.

GMA stars celebrated Reeve’s accomplishment

In a behind-the-scenes GMA clip, Reeve received a big hug from the football legend. Co-stars Robin, George, and Lara Spencer applauded him for winning the 78th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs).

“Congratulations, man,” Michael said, clapping for Reeve before sitting beside Robin.

Reeve told them about being confused about how to get to the stage from where he and his group sat.

He confessed that once he got on stage, he became a bit starstruck when he saw actors Timothee Chalamet and Hugh Grant in the audience.

Reeve’s win came due to him being part of the cast for Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story.

The 2024 film, the story of Reeve’s famous father, won Best Documentary at the BATAs.

Will is one of the late actor’s three children who appear in the documentary. In addition, the cast features Alexandra Reeve Given and Matthew Reeve.

GMA congratulated Will and his family in a carousel post of photos from the event.

In a live video chat from London for GMA’s cover story, Will spoke about being at the BAFTAs and the win.

He said the moment felt “surreal” as he only heard the word “Super” announced as the winner, and tried to figure out if there was another documentary nominated with “Super” in the title.

“It was really nice to see this project we’re so proud to be associated with be rewarded in such a meaningful way,” Will said.

Michael and Robin returned after recent absences amid their big projects

Based on late last week and earlier this week, GMA appeared to have a random shakeup with their hosting.

Robin went missing from the show on Thursday and was off on Friday and Monday. She most likely received an extra day off for travel to spend Valentine’s Day with her wife, Amber Laign.

George was also absent on Monday but returned on Tuesday. He has reason to celebrate as his book, The Situation Room, is a nominee for the 2025 Audie Awards in the non-fiction category.

Like Reeve and George, Robin could be vying for an award, as she and her production company recently premiered I Will Survive: The Gloria Gaynor Story on Lifetime. As of this writing, the movie about the disco legend holds overwhelmingly positive review scores on Rotten Tomatoes.

Michael was present on Friday and helped with a couple’s sweet surprise GMA wedding for the Valentine’s Day show.

He could also see award nominations after his company SMAC Entertainment and ABC News produced Life Interrupted: Isabella Strahan’s Fight Against Cancer, a documentary spotlighting his daughter’s courageous health journey.