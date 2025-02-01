Lara Spencer demands GMA commercial break after fitness guru shows off six-pack abs live on air

Lara Spencer was caught in a literal jaw-dropping moment on live TV.

The Good Morning America co-anchor was left awestruck when a fitness professional showed off his washboard abs during a morning segment.

The event was shared on Good Morning America’s YouTube page in a video titled “Transform your fitness journey” and was captioned, “Transformation specialist Chris Powell kicks off a two-day boot camp in our ‘Start Strong’ series to help you look and feel your best.”

In addition to YouTube, a shorter version of the segment was shared in a Reel on Instagram captioned, “@robinrobertsgma giving us all a gift this morning 🤣.”

During her Start Strong Series on Thursday morning, Lara introduced fitness specialist Chris Powell and his team of workout enthusiasts.

Chris’ group of fellow fitness lovers demonstrated some at-home workouts done with a chair, including squats, rows, and lateral bell raises.

Lara called for a commercial break after admiring Chris’ abs

Later in the clip, Lara’s Good Morning America colleague, Robin Roberts, joined the group.

“[Have him] show you his abs,” Robin implored. “He showed me this morning.”

“Oh yeah, show us your abs,” Lara insisted. “We always have time for this!”

Chris wasn’t shy about giving in to Robin and Lara’s requests, lifting his shirt to show off his perfectly sculpted midsection.

Lara stood with her hand on her hip, exclaiming, “Oh my!” as her mouth gaped open.

“Wow,” Lara continued. “Wow, we’ve gotta go to a commercial break, don’t we?”

Lara is back in action following surgery in December

GMA viewers are happy to see Lara back at it on set at Times Squares Studios in New York City.

Shortly before the official start of winter, the morning show broadcaster had a double foot surgery to address two old injuries.

In an Instagram post dated December 11, 2024, Lara shared a photo of herself with her surgeon.

The second slide of the carousel featured a picture of her feet bandaged in surgical boots.

“If I look a little groggy it’s thanks to this guy who just gave me a new pair of boots,” she began her caption, referring to her surgeon, Dr. Marty O’Malley.

Lara explained that contrary to medical advice in her college years to tape her feet, let them heal, and “live with the pain,” she opted for surgical intervention instead.

“These boots were made for walkin……,” she concluded her caption.

Not long after surgery, Lara was back on set.

The 55-year-old Flea Market Flip host uploaded a photo of herself and her co-anchor, Rebecca Jarvis, filming a segment together on December 16.

Lara sat in a director’s chair, wearing her surgical booties and using a cane to help herself maneuver around the set.

In the accompanying caption, she joked, “Boot season ❤️🎄.”