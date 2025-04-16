Robin Roberts stops speaking to GMA co-stars after guest’s ‘rule-breaking’ recipe

After one guest appeared on Good Morning America, Robin Roberts didn’t want to talk with her co-stars.

The GMA star returned this week after enjoying some time away at her favorite vacation spot.

That trip included her wife, Amber Laign, and friends, including one of her GMA co-stars.

With Robin back on GMA, she reunited with the show’s other main anchors, George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan.

Some of the week’s featured guests were the WNBA’s No. 1 draft pick, Connecticut’s Paige Bueckers, and soap opera star Cameron Mathison.

While Robin was present during those interviews, her focus was elsewhere during another GMA segment.

Robin stopped talking to her GMA co-stars

A GMA video clip showed Robin seated with her co-stars Michael, George, Lara Spencer, and Sam Champion. Most of the group chatted about a topic.

“We just gave Simone an idea for a brand new segment on GMA,” George began to say, as Lara agreed.

“We’re not gonna share it with you,” he said.

“There’s a clue, though,” Lara said as she pointed at Robin.

“There’s a clue right there,” Lara said.

However, Robin didn’t add anything to the conversation as she was enjoying some food. She didn’t reveal what she was eating, nor did her co-stars.

Sam seemed amused and facepalmed. Michael laughed and waved goodbye to GMA viewers as it was the closing segment of Monday’s show.

The video then revealed behind-the-scenes footage as Robin continued to enjoy the food, and Michael was nearby.

“That’s pretty damm good. My momma would be proud of that,” Michael said.

Robin simply raised her arms to celebrate the food she ate as Michael laughed over his speechless co-star.

GMA guest shared some of his ‘rule-breaking’ recipes

Michael participated in an earlier GMA segment featuring chef Roy Choi, who recently cooked up a cookbook called The Choi of Cooking. The new cookbook, released on April 15, features Roy’s rule-breaking recipes that are healthy and tasty.

During GMA, Roy and Michael created soy garlic BBQ-baked chicken wings from the new cookbook. They mixed and made a sauce on the stovetop, poured it into a large ziploc bag to marinate the wings, and then baked them.

Michael wouldn’t sample the wings during the segment since he told Roy he needed to talk.

However, Robin seemed to have no issue sampling those wings during GMA’s closing segment on Monday.

Viewers previously saw Robin eating spicy wings on GMA, but she did so with First We Feast’s Sean Evans during a challenging Hot Ones segment.

Robin had no choice but to speak during that interaction. She sampled increasingly hotter wings and answered Sean’s various interview questions, much like his popular YouTube show.

She spoke quite a bit throughout that segment, and her co-stars even chimed in from across the studio as they enjoyed watching her experience.

Based on the recent GMA, Robin thoroughly enjoyed Roy Choi’s wings and preferred savoring them over conversing with her co-stars.