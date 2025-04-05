Michael Strahan admits to ‘mix-up’ with GMA guest

Michael Strahan admitted that fans caught him off guard upon his arrival at Good Morning America.

The former football star returned to the program this past week after a lengthy vacation from appearing on the show.

Strahan reunited with co-anchors George Stephanopoulos, Robin Roberts, and a former GMA co-star.

The GMA anchors continued to deliver important news and information, along with celebrity interviews, including stars from the new horror movie Sinners.

Director Ryan Coogler and the main stars, Hailee Steinfeld and Michael B. Jordan, spoke with Strahan about their film in a sit-down interview.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

However, in the early part of the conversation, Strahan admitted to his “mix-up” when he arrived at work.

Michael realized a ‘mix-up’ after getting to GMA

Strahan introduced the trio associated with Sinners and applauded them all for their work.

Before the actual interview questions arrived, Strahan brought up some surprising fan interaction when he got to GMA.

“I was so excited when I came here this morning because I walked in, and people were screaming ‘Michael,’ and they had these jackets on. I was like, ‘They love me!'” Strahan said.

“Then I realized you were here!” he said, pointing to Jordan, who chuckled with Steinfeld and Coogler over it.

“At least one of us Michaels is getting love,” he told him.

“You’re getting love too, cut it out, man,” Jordan shot back.

Strahan admitted he loves Jordan, as many people do. The interview then kicked off about Sinners, where Jordan plays twin characters, Smoke and Stack.

The star actor said it was “challenging” and “fun” to play the two different characters, seeming to enjoy the new role.

Strahan also admitted to the guests he was “up late” due to the three of them, because he watched their new horror film early. It officially releases in theaters on Friday, April 18.

Fans reacted to the two Michaels on GMA

Good Morning America shared photos and a video of the two Michaels’ interview interaction on its Instagram page.

In their caption, they called it a “Classic mix-up,” which prompted fans to react. Many used laughing or crying laughing emojis, while others had more to say.

“We love both Michaels,” one commenter said, while another wrote, “Hilarious wrong Michael.”

A commenter called Jordan “such a distinguished man” and said, “I hope love finds him and Hollywood never tarnishes him.”

Pic credit: @goodmorningamerica/Instagram

“Micahel B Jordan never won my team a Super Bowl that’s all I’m saying,” a commenter joked.

Due to their unique talents, both Michaels likely have something the other may never have. However, that could change.

While Jordan will likely never play professional football or win a Super Bowl, Strahan seemingly expressed his acting interest regarding the up-for-grabs role of James Bond.