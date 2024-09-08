Robin Roberts reveals rough aftermath of Hot Ones segment on GMA: ‘No one tells you’

Robin Roberts wowed her Good Morning America co-stars and viewers as she bravely endured a scoring hot live segment.

She endured taunts from Michael Strahan and others in the studio while enduring a special edition of Hot Ones.

During the event, host Sean Evans informed Robin she had set a record due to the early morning participation in the show featuring increasingly hotter wings.

She answered interview questions while sampling four hot wings, including one that is part of the famous “last dab” and includes an extra dab of hot sauce.

Following the live television segment, many individuals praised the GMA anchor, and the host even dropped by to react to Robin’s participation.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

However, as Robin shared, the aftermath of her braving the live edition of Hot Ones for GMA involved some rough consequences later.

Robin shares what ‘No one tells you’ about Hot Ones

“I’m not scared,” Robin Roberts said as her Instagram video showed her leaving her dressing room to do the Hot Ones segment.

“I got this. Gonna get in the hot seat,” she said confidently, revealing she’s a “trendsetter” and would participate in the first-ever live edition of Hot Ones.

While she seemed unfazed heading into it, Robin’s reactions in the GMA segment told a different story. She seemed shocked at the intensity of several of the wings she sampled.

Highlights show Robin gulping down her nearby glass of milk to cool off her scorched lips, mouth, tongue, throat, and other affected inner parts. After one particularly hot wing, her laughter turned to tears, and she waved the red napkin as if cooling the air or signaling defeat.

“Well…I did it! @hotones LIVE for the first time ever…those wings are no joke! Have such respect and admiration for the fabu @seanseaevans. 👏🏽🔥,” Robin captioned her IG post with.

In other behind-the-scenes moments from her video, Robin posed with Evans and asked if her lips were still there. They hugged after enduring the segment, which Evans has done countless times with more hot wings and other celebrities over the 20-plus seasons of the YouTube show.

“My lips are on fire,” Robin admitted after the wing segment.

“I just had to do that extra dab. If you’re gonna do it, be all in,” she said.

Robin checked in “about a half hour since the last wing.” She told fans it wasn’t terrible, but people must realize the after-effects of participating in Hot Ones.

“No one tells you about the hang time,” she informed viewers, suggesting there were some brutal lingering effects of the hot wings she ate.

“Appreciate everybody’s support, and I’m looking forward to being able to sit down again real soon,” Robin said.

Hot One host calls it ‘bucket list moment’ as fans praise Robin’s GMA segment

The Hot Ones host was among those who stopped by to praise Robin for enduring the live television segment.

“Bucket list moment doing live TV with you Robin, you crushed it,” Evans wrote with a fire emoji.

Pic credit: @robinrobertsgma/Instagram

Hot Ones, part of the First We Feast YouTube channel, features many celebrities who have appeared on the show. Recent guests have included football player Cam Heyward, soccer star David Beckham, singer Ariana Grande, and actor Vince Vaughn.

First We Feast’s team records the episodes before they’re uploaded to YouTube, meaning any footage of celebrities potentially taking breaks gets edited.

However, with Robin’s live segment, the GMA cameras were fully rolling to capture every aspect of the torture that someone might endure during the fiery experience.

The good news is she still seems able to talk about it after the event but is likely enjoying her time away from the show to recover.