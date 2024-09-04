Robin Roberts misses GMA episodes amid several major milestones

Good Morning America has been missing its main star, Robin Roberts, who is on an extended absence from the morning program.

Robin regularly appears with co-anchors Michael Strahan and George Stephanopoulos but often disappears for vacations or other situations.

Her recent absences included Wednesday’s Dancing with the Stars Season 33 cast reveal.

The entire DWTS cast was there – including actress Tori Spelling, basketball star Dwight Howard, and controversial cast member Anna Delvey.

Meanwhile, some viewers might be curious about Robin’s absence, although she recently posted several social media posts.

Those included hinting at her reason for missing GMA and mentioning one of her significant milestones.

Robin reveals a 10-year milestone amid absence

In a recent Instagram post on Robin’s page, she shared a side-by-side photo of her in a director’s chair. One image, “How it Started,” featured a younger Robin from 10 years ago, with Rock’n Robin Productions written on the back of the chair.

A second photo, “How It’s Going,” features 2024 Robin sitting in a director’s chair but with a double R on the back for the production company.

“It was 10 years ago, September 2014, that Rock’n Robin Productions launched with a focus on storytelling that captivates, connects, and inspires audiences around the globe,” the caption said.

“All month we will be celebrating the talented artists, hidden figures and remarkable thrivers with whom we share this milestone. #10years #celebration,” Robin’s IG post caption read.

The production company creates content for various networks and platforms, including A&E, ABC, ESPN, and Disney+.

Robin has been president of Rock’n Robin Productions since its launch in 2014. She often produces content and appears as the host or narrator in various programs, series, or interviews.

Among the content Rock’n Robin Productions created is the popular series Turning the Tables With Robin Roberts on Disney+ and the documentary The Great War on the History Channel.

Robin recently received a significant award nomination for Turning the Tables and continues to excel with her work in TV journalism.

Robin has another milestone celebration coming up

While Robin has been mostly silent on social media amid her GMA absence, she shared a message on X on September 1, wishing everyone a happy Labor Day weekend. She also mentioned she was on a “staycation,” indicating she’s enjoying some time off at home.

“Great feeling totally unplugging during my much appreciated staycation. Will make an exception to say…#rabbitrabbit,” her X post said.

“Wishing all a safe and blessed holiday weekend,” the GMA anchor wrote in her message.

Robin Roberts hits up X. Pic credit: @RobinRoberts/X.com

Her extended break from appearing on GMA may also be due to a significant personal celebration as her first wedding anniversary arrives. Robin tied the knot with girlfriend Amber Laign on September 8 in Connecticut.

In July, Robin shared a sweet tribute post that featured a photo of Amber kissing her cheek and recalled how mutual friends set them up on a blind date.

However, Robin said they’d canceled on that first date several times before it finally happened.

“So glad we finally said yes…and then said I do. We wish all an equally #blessedweekend,” she wrote in her caption.

The couple often travels together, including regular trips to Key West in Florida and visiting Portugal several months ago. That trip included some work and Robin presented a series of stories for GMA. On a recent trip, Robin and Amber briefly visited London, England, to enjoy the Wimbledon tennis tournament.

As of this writing, Robin has yet to reveal any travel plans after sharing her “staycation” post on X.

Amid Robin’s absence, her co-star Michael Strahan returned from a long break as he appeared on GMA on Monday. That may mean the three main anchors are getting some extended vacation time before the busy fall season is in full swing.