Robin Roberts reveals big plans with wife Amber Laign after missing GMA episode

Robin Roberts was absent from the Good Morning America crew on the latest episode, as she left New York City with her wife.

Their latest trip arrived several months after the duo traveled to the beautiful country of Portugal, which had Robin away from GMA’s NYC studio for an extended vacation.

For Friday’s GMA, viewers only saw regular anchor Michael Strahan at the desk.

In addition to Robin, George Stephanopoulos was absent from the lineup, with several familiar replacements joining Michael.

Rebecca Jarvis and Linsey Davis filled in as GMA featured guest appearances from musician G-Eazy and Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

While the reason behind George’s absence was unknown, Robin reminded fans what she was up to via her social media.

Robin updates fans after missing GMA episode

On Friday, Robin uploaded an Instagram photo of herself and her wife, Amber Laign, side-by-side, with shades and smiles on their faces.

“Headed to Wembley! #fabulousfriday,” she wrote in her caption, and the post was geotagged to London, United Kingdom.

Several hours later, Robin uploaded a video to her Instagram Story of herself in a blue sparkling tracksuit. Initially, she stood in a hallway, possibly in a hotel room or airport. She had her head back and looked up toward the ceiling as if she was happy to have arrived.

“London, UK,” an on-screen location tag said.

GMA’s Robin Roberts shared a travel update with her fans. Pic credit: @robinrobertsgma/Instagram

“Who is feeling her Midnights era,” Robin’s wife Amber said off-camera.

“Let’s go,” Robin said as she looked at the camera and walked forward.

For non-Swifties, the Midnights reference indicated that the couple was seeing superstar Taylor Swift in concert.

Robin mentioned her travel plans during a previous GMA appearance, as her colleague, George, is also a major Swiftie.

Robin spoke with her GMA co-stars about her Swift concert plans

During an exchange last month on GMA, George revealed he was heading to see Swift on tour when she performs in Miami, Florida, this October.

While chatting with George, their colleague Lara Spencer asked Robin about her plans to see Swift in London in August.

“You have to decide which era you’re going to wear… we’ll have to discuss!” Lara said to her co-star.

“Oh, you should see George’s outfit…,” Lara joked after George confirmed with Robin that he would see Swift perform in October.

Swift’s Eras Tour launched in March 2023 and has succeeded worldwide. There has been a high demand for tickets, and many have been sold, but it’s also helped by increasing business for local economies.

Earlier this year, Disney+ released a Taylor Swift The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) concert special, showcasing the entertaining concert.

The tour was revamped after Swift released her album The Tortured Poet’s Department this May. According to Billboard, a recent show in London featured her performing her song London Boy for the first time during the tour. Many believe that the song is about her ex, Joe Alwyn.

Many celebrities have revealed an affinity for Swift and indicated they’ve attended one of her concerts during the tour. Last month, Monsters and Critics reported that several Jersey Shore stars attended Swift’s show in Italy.

The immensely popular tour ends in December with a final stop in Vancouver, Canada. Robin will likely have more to share on social media and with viewers once she returns to work at GMA!