Michael Strahan is ‘speechless’ and ‘blushing’ during GMA moment with Real Housewives star

It’s not often that Michael Strahan is speechless during Good Morning America, but a recent guest had him unsure how to react.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer was at a loss for words on the show recently as he and his colleagues interviewed Garcelle Beauvais.

Garcelle is among the stars of Bravo’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and put Michael in the hot seat during the segment.

“Will we see your love life play out on the show? Because you definitely are protective of yourself,” GMA’s Lara Spencer asked Garcelle during the interview.

“Yeah, I mean, listen, you have to show as much as you can, and it’s hard to find someone who’s gonna fit that mold,” Garcelle said.

“So Michael, next season, will you come on?” she asked him as he became visibly nervous.

“I-I’m blushing,” he said as Lara, Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, and Garcelle chuckled over the on-air moment.

“You ever seen a Black man blush? Because this is what it looks like,” he said, as everyone laughed it up.

Fans reacted to Michael’s nervous moment on GMA

GMA’s Instagram post featured their exchange in a group of photos and a video clip from the episode. Over 140 individuals commented about the flirty moment from ABC’s morning show, including some seeming to favor the couple.

“She had him blushing & thinking at the same time,” a commenter wrote, using multiple crying laughing emojis.

“Is it just me or do that make a striking couple!!! Can someone please play Cupid please!!!!” another commenter said.

One individual commented they were “surprised more female guests don’t flirt with Michael Strahan” on GMA.

GMA fans share their thoughts. Pic credit: @goodmorningamerica/Instagram

However, another commenter mentioned that the GMA co-anchor already “has a beautiful girlfriend.”

Michael has four children from two previous marriages. The NFL legend has dated Kayla Quick since 2016. Kayla appeared with Michael and his daughter, Isabella, in multiple YouTube vlogs documenting her health journey over the past year.

In a funny exchange during a previous GMA episode, Michael’s co-star George joked about “weddings” as he introduced a story about a new way couples are saving money on them.

RHOBH star discussed Tempted by Love on GMA

Garcelle has been a main cast member in Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since Season 10. However, many viewers might have seen her in other roles, including her portrayal of Francesca “Fancy” Monroe on the sitcom The Jamie Foxx Show.

Like Michael, Garcelle has been married twice. The 57-year-old actress and reality TV star was with Daniel Saunders from 1991 to 2000 and Mike Nilon from 2001 to 2011.

She has three children from those two marriages. In 1991, she and Saunders welcomed a son, Oliver. In 2007, Garcelle had twin sons, Jax Joseph and Jaid Thomas, with Nilon.

While on GMA, she spoke about her new Lifetime movie, Terry McMillan Presents: Tempted By Love.

Garcelle mentioned that the plot involves an older woman romantically involved with a younger man. Stephanopoulos asked if she did anything special in preparation for the role.

“For me? I tried to date younger men. No, I’m kidding,” she said as the GMA crew laughed.

Garcelle followed that by saying she wanted to really look like a chef for her part, so she studied up at “YouTube University.”

After the GMA stars seemed intrigued by a clip featuring Garcelle and the man who played opposite her, she spoke about finding the right person.

“We were really looking for an actor that was young enough but man enough so that you would believe that he would get a woman like that,” she said.

Michael would fit the role, too, as he’s younger and has displayed his fierce competitiveness and athletic abilities on the football field for many years. However, he’s currently off limits, seeming content with his girlfriend, Kayla, even if they’ve yet to tie the knot officially.