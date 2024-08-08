Michael Strahan teased on GMA about wedding plans

Michael Strahan couldn’t escape wedding talk during a recent segment of Good Morning America.

The popular GMA star returned to the desk this week alongside his co-anchors Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos.

Amid Michael’s return to GMA, he shared an intriguing message about staying engaged on his social media.

It resulted in some curious fans mentioning they thought that Strahan got engaged or would never get married again.

However, the post seemed more of a motivational message than a possible hint about an engagement.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Not long after that post, George was able to throw a clever jab at Michael about weddings.

George teased Michael about weddings on GMA

On Wednesday, August 7, Linsey Davis joined Michael and George to fill in for Robin during her GMA absence.

At one point in the episode, they sat together in comfortable chairs in the studio, away from the desk, for a unique story.

“Michael is paying close attention to our next story,” George said as the morning program returned from break.

“It’s our GMA cover story of how couples are cutting costs on their weddings by selling tickets to the weddings,” he said as Michael and Linsey chuckled.

After George’s jab at his GMA co-star, more laughter came from off-camera from the studio.

“The world is going mad, George,” Michael said as he chuckled.

“Our crew is laughing,” George pointed out during the televised segment.

From there, George sent it to correspondent Erielle Reshef to present her story about cutting the costs of weddings.

“I’m staying out of that one; I don’t know what that is,” she joked before presenting the story.

GMA viewers and Michael’s fans thought he got engaged

As previously mentioned, Michael posted a message on his social media earlier this week. However, it was a motivational post for SMAC Entertainment, a talent agency and multimedia company he co-founded.

The Instagram photo showed Michael smiling in a stylish suit and a quote written in text near the bottom of the image.

“I believe that if you’re engaged you’re always going to give it everything you got. So always stay interested, always stay engaged,” the text on his Instagram post said.

That was enough to get some individuals to react with comments about marriage and engagements.

“Haha! Thought you had gotten engaged,” one commenter wrote with a crying laughing emoji.

“Is that why you’re not married yet???? You’re just gonna stay permanently engaged?” another commenter asked.

Pic credit: @michaelstrahan/Instagram

“So no marriage , just engagement!?” one commenter asked, while another commented, “You don’t have to be married to be happy.”

Michael had two previous marriages and a called-off engagement

Michael is no stranger to engagements and marriages. He has four children from two previous marriages.

From 1992 to 1996, he was married to businesswoman, interior designer, and home decorator Wanda Hutchins. The couple has a son, Michael Anthony Strahan Jr., and a daughter, Tanita Strahan.

Michael married again in 1999 after meeting Jean Muggli at a spa. The couple has twin daughters, Sophia and Isabella Strahan. Jean has often appeared in Isabella’s YouTube vlogs as she provided updates on her health and recovery.

There was another engagement for Michael in 2009 when he got engaged to Eddie Murphy’s ex-wife, Nicole Mitchell. However, they ended their engagement in 2014.

Currently, he’s been dating Kayla Quick since 2015, who appears on Michael’s right side in the 2023 photo his daughter shared on her Instagram (below). With Michael and Kayla together for nine years, they likely get plenty of questions about when the wedding is.

Michael’s regular GMA co-anchors, Robin and George, are each married. George has been married to comedian Ali Wentworth since 2011. Robin married her longtime girlfriend Amber Laign in September 2023.

It’s unclear if George has chatted to Michael off the air about getting engaged or married to Kayla, but the GMA star clearly had a quick joke ready for his colleague about weddings!