Garcelle Beauvais teases RHOBH Season 14 after cast reveal: ‘Wait tell you see’

Cameras are finally rolling on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14 after months of anticipation about the cast.

When Season 13 of RHOBH ended, the futures of several cast members, especially Dorit Kemsley and Kyle Richards, were in question.

Soon after the reunion wrapped, we learned that Annemarie Wiley and Crystal Kung Minkoff would not be back for another season.

The rumor mill began buzzing with possible newbies joining the Beverly Hills ladies, including a General Hospital star.

However, Bravo put all rumors to rest yesterday by announcing the official The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast.

Dorit, Kyle, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and Erika Jayne are all returning with Kathy Hilton and Jennifer Tilly in the “friend of” roles.

Bozoma Saint John rounds out the group as the third newbie to join the series in three years after Diana Jenkins and Annemarie were both one and done.

Hot on the heels of the Season 14 news, Garcelle gave fans a tease as filming begins.

Garcelle Beauvais teases The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14 after cast reveal

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight this week at the 49th Annual Gracie Awards, where she was honored for her Lifetime movie, Garcelle had some thoughts on the upcoming season of RHOBH.

“Wait till you see. We’re starting right out the gate. Right out the gate. We’re really fun,” she expressed. “I’m not allowed to say a lot. I’ll get in trouble, but I think it’s gonna be really fun and fresh, I really do.”

Although she couldn’t spill any tea, Garcelle did share her feelings on Crystal not returning. Garcelle admitted to being disappointed Crystal won’t be on the show anymore, but they remain good friends.

In fact, Crystal was there to support Garcelle at the Gracie Awards along with Sutton.

What can RHOBH fans expect from Season 14?

The dynamic will once again shift for the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

We can expect the fallout of Kyle and Dorit’s fractured friendship to take center stage, especially after what happened at the Season 13 reunion.

Dorit’s separation from her husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley, will be a focal point, as will Kyle and Mauricio Umanksy moving on from their marriage.

Now that Kathy and Jennifer have been added to the mix, there will undoubtedly be some fun and entertaining times, too.

Be sure to keep checking back with Monsters and Critics to learn more about RHOBH Season 14.

The wait for the show’s return is going to be long. However, if the rumors are true, Sutton will be back on the small screen this fall on a different show, and you can read all about that here.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Peacock.