Wayne Brady and Robin Roberts to face off in tough awards category

Wayne Brady and Robin Roberts will see which is more “outstanding” at hosting their respective television shows.

However, they’ll face other tough contenders as they vie for an illustrious award.

Roberts is best known for her daily work on Good Morning America and her interviews and segments for ABC News. She also has her series on Disney+.

Brady has risen to fame on various TV shows, including Whose Line Is It Anyway? and The Wayne Brady Show.

More recently, Brady has gained popularity as the host of the game show Let’s Make a Deal, which is part of CBS’s daytime lineup, including The Price Is Right.

He’s among the nominees due to his work on the game show but will have Roberts and others to contend with for the win.

Robin Roberts and Wayne Brady contending for win at annual awards show

The 11th Annual American Reality TV Awards announced this year’s nominees, including categories like Outstanding Feel Good Show, Guilty Pleasure Show, and Outstanding Host.

Roberts and Brady are among the nominees for Outstanding Host. While Brady received a nomination for Let’s Make a Deal on CBS, Roberts got nominated for her series Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts.

The Disney+ series, which has aired two seasons, features Roberts hosting a roundtable discussion of important topics featuring other prominent female celebrities. Some of the show’s iconic guests in Season 2 have included Rita Wilson, Dionne Warwick, and Brooke Shields.

It won’t be easy, as they’re up against eight other worthy contenders. They include America’s Got Talent host Terry Crews, RuPaul’s Drag Race host RuPaul, The Weakest Link’s Jane Lynch, and For The Love of DILFs host Stormy Daniels.

A complete list of this year’s categories with award nominees appears on the official website.

For those wondering, last year’s winner was RuPaul, so it should be interesting to see if RuPaul claims another win or if a different host gets the award.

Brady’s game show also receives a nomination as his new show begins airing

While Brady is in the Oustanding Host category, his game show Let’s Make a Deal is also nominated in the Oustanding Game Show category.

It’ll compete against The Price Is Right at Night, Lingo, Press Your Like, That’s My Jam, The Chase, and The Weakest Link. At the 10th Annual American Reality TV Awards, it was Celebrity Family Feud claiming the award.

Brady’s recent nomination arrives just a few weeks after the premiere of his new reality TV series, Wayne Brady: The Family Remix.

It spotlights Brady and his unique blended family and their everyday lives. Brady’s co-stars are his ex-wife, Mandie Taketa, and their daughter, Maile Brady.

The show airs weekly on Freeform, and Hulu releases episodes on-demand the next day via their streaming platform.

Brady has already revealed he has a baby son that nobody knew about until the series premiere. The series will tackle other topics, including Brady coming out as pansexual to friends, family, and the rest of the world.

It won’t be surprising to see Brady have three or more awards nominations at the American Reality TV Awards next year.