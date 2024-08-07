The Price Is Right model Alexis Gaube enjoys summer adventure as fans await game show’s return

As The Price Is Right is on hiatus, the game show’s models enjoy time away to have fun in the summer.

That includes Alexis Gaube, who debuted as the show’s newest model in 2021.

When she’s not presenting prizes and getting spun by excited winners on the game show, she’s partaking in some fun adventures.

Alexis recently shared an Instagram carousel post showing her exciting getaway with a friend.

Based on her IG post’s geotag location, they attended the OC Fair in Costa Mesa, California.

The event resembles many other fairs with fun and scary rides, farm animals, and unique foods, but Alexis gave a humorous recap.

Alexis jokes she’s a ‘Little Piggie’ in OC fair photos

The Price Is Right star shared a caption in which she joked about her and her friend being “little piggies” with what they did.

“One Little Piggie wanted to Ride all the Scary Fair Rides 🐷🎡 The other Little Piggie wanted to Pet all the Farm Animals 🐷🐑🐄 Both Little Piggies ate all the Pickle /Hot Cheeto Fair Food they could find 🐷😂,” she wrote in her caption.

The first image features Alexis sipping a strawberry lemonade drink from a straw in a glass container. She’s also dressed down compared to the glamorous outfits she wears on The Price Is Right.

For the fair, the 35-year-old model wore a red baseball cap backward, with zebra print shorts and a greenish graphic tee featuring pictures of pickle jars.

A second photo shows Alexis posing for a selfie with her friend Lo VonRumpf, who hosts the Lo Life Podcast. In the background, tents and several rides are visible, including a large Ferris wheel.

Her third slide, a video, shows Alexis watching an All-Alaskan Racing Pigs show, which likely led to her little piggy references in the caption.

Additional slides include a video of Alexis sampling some “Hot Cheeto Fair Food” and photos of her posing inside a photo booth.

On her friend’s Instagram video, he shared an OC Fair food review from the event.

According to Lo, they sampled a Flaming Hot Cheeto pickle pizza at one point.

“Tastes like Mediterranean,” Alexis said, while Lo mentioned it was “heavy on the dill” and a “hard pass.”

Other foods and drinks they tried included a dill pickle, Dr. Pepper, and Alexis’ strawberry lemonade, which she revealed in her post.

She called the drink “so good,” and the duo seemed to love the Cinnamon Toast Crunch Caramel Cinnamon Roll.

Fans reacted to Alexis’s photos as they await new TPIR season

Fans hit the comment section on Alexis’ Instagram post to share their feedback about her fun getaway and The Price Is Right.

“Glad you had a fun time! That OC Maple Crunch Cinnamon Roll looks fire,” one fan wrote.

“Great pictures Alexis!! Glad that all the little piggies had a great time!!” another commenter wrote.

Pic credit: @lexi_mg/Instagram

“Lexi I can’t wait for the New Season of Price is Right,” one fan commented, as the show is currently airing re-runs during its daytime slot.

The CBS game show’s new daytime season has yet to announce an official premiere date, but it should arrive by next month.

Fans received good news that the primetime version, The Price Is Right at Night, will officially air new weekly episodes on Mondays starting September 23 at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.