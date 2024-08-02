The Price Is Right host Drew Carey kicks machine after game stops working on air

The Price Is Right host Drew Carey keeps the game show moving along, even if it requires getting physical with the on-stage equipment.

It’s typically contestants getting physical by spinning around a model after their win or taking down Drew with an aggressive hug.

Sometimes, Drew gets involved with the game equipment to ensure proper operation.

Carey, 66, has hosted since 2007 after taking over for the legendary Bob Barker.

Along with the host change, some new games debuted in the show’s lineup.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

One of those is Flip Flop, and during one episode, Drew had to forcefully help the game out a bit when it got stuck.

Drew explained to the contestant, Leanne, how Flip Flop works, as she needed to guess the price of her prize.

He said she could “flip the first two numbers” to make the price $7,928 or “flop the last two numbers” to make it $9,782.

“Or you can flip and flop, so it’s $7,982,” he explained as her third option.

After consulting the audience, she flopped the 28 to 82, making her guess $9,782.

“When I say three, hit the button. Ready? One, two, three,” Drew called out.

Drew gets physical with Flip Flop game in a random on-air moment

Leanne pressed the red button on the side of the game, but nothing happened. She pressed it several times more, but no result appeared on the game board underneath her guess.

“Oh no!” she yelled, laughing about it.

“Let me get it. I’ll get it,” Drew told her as he approached the game machine.

Drew pressed the button multiple times with force, and nothing happened on his attempts either.

Finally, the host kicked the side of the machine several times, causing the entire game to shake on the stage.

Announcer George Gray laughed from his podium about the random game moment. Drew slammed the game button again, and this time, it worked, revealing that the contestant’s guess was correct, and she was a winner.

The game show’s theme music and ringing bell confirmed she had won her prize.

“Congratulations!” Drew told her as she jumped up and down, screaming to celebrate.

Fans react to funny game show moment

In the Instagram comment section, fans reacted to the humorous and random moment involving Drew having to move the game along.

“Not Drew kicking it!” one fan wrote with a crying laughing emoji.

“Nothing like attending a taping of this show!! If you have a chance to go, do it!!” another commented.

“Reminds me of the Barker karate kick when the games broke,” another commenter wrote.

Fans get a kick out of Drew’s antics. Pic credit: @thepriceisright/Instagram

One individual commented that “some of these games are 50+ years old” and “are the original game machines.”

According to a Fandom Wiki about The Price Is Right’s Flip Flop, the game officially debuted when Barker hosted on February 25, 2000. It first appeared during Drew’s time as host in 2007.

Regarding the actual equipment on the show, this isn’t the first time that Drew had to get physical with a game. He previously assisted a struggling contestant after the game Master Key experienced difficulties.

One must think The Price Is Right games will get some maintenance in the offseason!