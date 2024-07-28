Wayne Brady reveals he has a baby son in reality show premiere: ‘It was not on my bingo card’

Duringn the premiere of Wayne Brady’s new reality TV series, he shared insight into his personal life.

That included the major revelation that he had a baby son but had kept it a secret from everyone but his immediate family.

The new show, Wayne Brady: The Family Remix, spotlights Brady’s unique blended family situation and aspects of his everyday life.

It includes the actor, comedian, and Let’s Make a Deal host, along with the significant people who play a major role in his life.

Among them are his ex-wife, Mandie Taketa, and their daughter, Maile Masako Brady.

However, the premiere episode revealed that Brady has at least one other child, whom he had never mentioned until the show started.

Brady drops major revelation about having a baby son

About 25 minutes into the premiere episode of Brayd’s new show, he shared, “There are things that I’ve never told anybody outside my immediate family.”

“I happen to have a six-month-old son named Val Henry,” Brady revealed.

Brady explained that he and his ex-girlfriend, Tina, recently had a child. They dated “on and off during the pandemic” before breaking up.

The episode included footage of Brady planting a kiss on Val Henry’s forehead as he spoke about him.

“Wayne Brady got a kid, and he has two baby mommas,” he said in a confessional interview.

Brady’s ex-wife, Mandie, also shared details about the situation. She said Wayne and Tina had been apart for about a year before things happened.

Mandie said following Wayne’s Grandma Val’s passing, they were at the funeral in the Virgin Islands. When they returned, she said, “Something happened; you fill in the blanks.” About two weeks later, he received a call from Tina saying she was pregnant.

Brady was ‘floored’ to learn about ex’s pregnancy

A scene during the reality TV show’s premiere featured Wayne informing his ex-wife that Tina was pregnant with his child.

“Wayne, you don’t even get along. That’s why you broke up,” a seemingly frustrated Mandie told him.

“When I first found out Tina was pregnant, I was floored,” Brady said in his confessional interview.

“It was not on my bingo card: a 51-year-old dad, B. Brand new kid, I. Didn’t see it coming,” he said.

He mentioned he wasn’t initially happy about learning about his ex-girlfriend’s pregnancy and was “in shock.”

During the episode, he also spoke to Mandie about having her with him for a conversation with his ex-girlfriend about co-parenting his baby son. Even though Mandie is his ex-wife, they still have an amicable relationship and co-parent their college-aged daughter, Maile.

“I’m in uncharted territory, y’all. How do I co-parent with this person that I’m not with and make this work?” he asked in a confessional interview.

Mandie explained that Wayne could look back on everything they might have done wrong in parenting Maile and evaluate how to do things differently with his baby son.

Wayne and Mandie initially kept it a secret from Maile, realizing it wasn’t a good idea to share it immediately since their daughter disliked Tina.

However, in the premiere, Maile revealed that she’d heard her parents’ conversation about Tina’s pregnancy, and they’d lied to her. Maile said she wasn’t “super happy,” at first, and was “really worried” about her father.

While the premiere only included one segment about Val Henry, future episodes may offer more glimpses into Wayne’s co-parenting situation and how his ex-wife and daughter experience his baby son in their lives.

Wayne Brady: The Family Remix airs Thursdays at 10/9c on Freeform.