Wayne Brady reveals he battled depression filming new TV show with family

Wayne Brady’s new reality TV show will present many topics related to the actor, comedian, and game show host’s personal life.

That includes his battle with depression, which he’ll open up about in Wayne Brady: The Family Remix.

Monsters and Critics reported about Brady’s new show several months ago, which premieres later this month on Freeform.

It’s a unique look at Brady’s blended family, which includes his daughter, Maile Masako Brady, his ex-wife, Mandie Taketa, and Mandie’s current boyfriend.

“I’m ready to share with the world my truth,” the Let’s Make a Deal host shares in the recent trailer.

That “truth” includes his decision to come out as pansexual and speaking about it with his mother.

He approaches the topic in the show’s trailer and has previously shared how coming out helped him. He recently spoke about how his work has also helped his mental health.

Brady shared that he was in the ‘throes of depression’ while filming his new TV show

Brady appeared this past week at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour in Pasadena, California. He shared that he dealt with difficult emotions while filming Wayne Brady: The Family Remix but was glad they “caught that on tape” for the show.

“I was so in the throes of this, oh, this darkness, this whole thing, that the only way that I felt that I could show up was I needed to be needed. I’ve got to work,” he revealed to People.

“I can walk on stage and be charming and affable and make you laugh and look in the camera and do my thing,” he shared.

“But the fact that that guy, and I even say it in the show, ‘I could make millions of people happy, but I would go home, and I feel like a piece of s***, and I couldn’t do that anymore,'” Brady told People.

The actor and comedian currently hosts CBS’ Let’s Make a Deal, for which he’s won an Emmy. He has also been successful on Whose Line Is It Anyway? and The Wayne Brady Show, winning Emmys for his work on both TV programs.

Weeks ago, Brady had his final performance in The Wiz after portraying the title character in the Broadway revival of the classic retelling of The Wizard of Oz.

The reality TV show will be his latest entertainment project, which he describes as a “wild ride” in the trailer.

Brady admits he’s ‘having more fun’ while working

According to People, Brady said his mental health has improved since filming the upcoming TV show. He said that working on Let’s Make a Deal or other projects makes him happy because he is “having more fun” and gets to be authentic.

In August 2023, Brady officially came out as pansexual, something the new reality TV series will also spotlight. Documenting his mental health and real-life emotions could also help others who are watching his family’s show.

Brady previously shared how coming out impacted his mental health positively and hopes it similarly impacts others.

“A huge mental component comes from the unhappiness and a searching. In sharing my truths, that helps me. By sharing this stuff, I was making myself feel better, and if that can make you feel better [too], then it’s a win all the way around,” he said.

Wayne Brady: The Family Remix premieres July 24 on Freeform at 10/9c.